After battling COVID-19 himself, Braselton’s mayor is urging the community to take the virus seriously.
Braselton Mayor Bill Orr contracted the virus in late October after a business trip in Knoxville, Tenn.
“On Oct. 22 after having lunch in our offices with two of my staff, social distancing protocol observed, I began feeling ill and decided not to return home that afternoon as I was overly tired and did not feel like I could safely drive,” Orr said in letter about his experience with COVID. “Instead, I re-checked into the hotel and spent the night. I got up Friday morning and started the 2 ½ hour ride home to Braselton. It was a hard drive but I made it and spent the weekend at home on opposite sides of our home from my wife, Garol.”
Orr’s condition got worse quickly. He experienced a fever over 100-degrees that next Monday, which crept up to 102-degrees the following day. Two days later, the thermometer read 104.7-degrees.
“I had the timer set to every four hours to take more Tylenol and when my fever was in the 103-104.7 range, I just didn’t want to address it. I didn’t want to take medicine,” Orr said, noting he was delirious from the fever.
His wife took him to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and waited outside while he was taken into the emergency room.
“They assessed me and swabbed my nose, and put an IV in where they added essential fluids to my body,” Orr recalled. “My lung scan showed small blood clots (embolism) created by the virus, I was told.”
He was discharged that afternoon and given four prescriptions, including an inhaler. His fever finally broke on Saturday, Oct. 31 and he’s been in the process of recovering ever since.
Orr still suffers from some shortness of breath.
He also has moments when he can’t taste anything and when he tastes and smells smoke. During those bouts, he opts for intensely-flavored foods, like dried fruits, or those with a crunchy texture.
Orr is thankful for the staff at NGMC Braselton.
“I feel blessed that we have such a quality facility and quality staff in our town of Braselton,” he said.
When he was admitted to NGMC Braselton, Orr said the hospital wasn’t substantially crowded. But that’s changed in recent weeks as the number of COVID-19 patients has sky-rocketed.
“Right now, they’re inundated,” Orr said, adding that hospital capacity concerns are another reason to take COVID seriously.
Orr said he wanted to share his story to encourage the community to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It’s easier than anybody can think to catch it,” said Orr, who noted he still doesn’t know where he contracted the virus.
And as many local families are preparing for the Christmas holidays, Orr stressed the need to “not throw caution to the wind.”
“Please take this threat seriously as you travel and entertain over the holidays,” Orr said. “It is real and while many have mild reactions there are just as many that experience what I experienced and many worse. As we move into Christmas and the winter months, please take every precaution you can to avoid being exposed. If you are exposed, take it seriously. God bless and have a Merry Christmas.”
