GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Due to the rising number of COVID cases and increased staffing demands at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has canceled the 2021 Medical Center Open (MCO) golf tournament.
Despite the cancelation, the MCO beneficiary, Gainesville Police Department’s Mental Health Co-Responder program, will still be funded as planned through the NGHS Foundation and will remain the MCO beneficiary in 2022.
“The co-responder program is dependent on this funding and has already made a significant impact in our community,” said Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation. “The program provides a trained co-responder who accompanies officers responding to calls where mental health support resources would be beneficial, directly impacting the individuals and families involved.”
Since 1992, the MCO has raised more than $4.7 million to support a variety of community health organizations and programs including Good News Clinics, Center Point, Gateway Domestic Violence Center, Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of Hall County, Hall County Fire Services AED program, Georgia Mountain Food Bank and the Hub at Gainesville High School.
“We would like to give a big thanks to the MCO sponsors and committee for their dedication and generosity,” Bray said. “Many of them have supported our fundraising event for 30 years. Their belief in the programs and services the MCO supports is a perfect of example of the philanthropic spirit of our community.”
To support NGHS staff by donating to NGHS’ COVID Relief fund, visit nghs.com/give/covid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.