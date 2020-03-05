Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for mayor because our city needs experienced and knowledgeable leadership during a period of rapid growth and citizen needs. I believe I possess these attributes and can lead the city in the right direction to balance the needs of our citizens and local businesses with the expected unprecedented growth in our area.
The rapid growth will be a manageable challenge if we properly plan, prepare and execute the agreed upon actions and modify our direction as situations warrant. We must be flexible during a time of many uncertainties and be able to shift our direction quickly. As mayor, my top priority will be the sustainability of our city’s finances. In conjunction with that, I will focus on the following items:
•Development – I will work with citizens and current business owners to find a balance that allows our community to maintain its small-town feel while welcoming growth. I will not support any industrial development near existing residential areas. I will work to provide our citizens with a vibrant, walkable downtown which may include a park, sidewalks, and golf cart paths along with other affordable amenities. I envision a grocery store, more restaurants, and local family entertainment that will allow our citizens reasonable proximity to these needs and activities. With proper planning and oversight, this can be accomplished in time.
•Infrastructure – Our wastewater system is about to undergo some necessary costly upgrades. I will provide the necessary oversight to ensure we receive what we pay for, stay within budget, and meet the project milestones. Our stormwater system, streets and cemetery also need attention. I will concentrate on these areas to address growing concerns while minimizing the costs to the city. I will engage the city staff and engineering firm to research and solicit for any available grants to reduce the cost burden to the city. In addition, I will work with our local organizations to increase volunteer activity in areas where this is feasible.
•Policies and plans – First and foremost, our city’s charter needs to be updated. Hoschton is ready to mirror the administration of others in the area such as Braselton and Jefferson by moving to a City Manager form of government. This will allow us to better manage the administrative aspects of the city, execute the legislation passed by the council, and allow the council to focus on preparing for the future. The Comprehensive Plan update is due this fall. It will cast the vision for our city for the next 20 years. Strong ordinances, updated policies, and a clear vision for the future are a necessity to our growing community. These items are critically important to providing structure to the daily operations of the city and provide our staff and elected officials the direction needed to move into the future.
How do you think Hoschton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
A major concern is the undeveloped property within and adjacent to the city that will have significant impact on our citizens and local businesses if not properly controlled. It is imperative that we manage the growth and control these areas by ensuring commercial and industrial developments are kept a reasonable distance away from residential areas.
Zoning regulations for these types of developments should be strict to minimize disruption to the daily lives of our citizens. The Comprehensive Plan update from 2015 does a good job of addressing this by calling for “appropriate buffers and landscaping between incompatible uses.”
As mayor, I will ensure we adhere to the Comprehensive Plan as this expresses the vision for the future of our city. This year, there will be an update to this plan which will provide a forecast and vision for the next 20 years. I will work with our citizens and local businesses to ensure their input is considered and included. I will also work closely with both the county and neighboring cities to make sure potential development is beneficial for all affected parties. While proper zoning laws are important, planning for smart growth is necessary. We need to make sure that proper planning is in place for the future.
What do you consider the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As mayor, what would you do to address those challenges?
As previously addressed, growth is a major challenge. Our existing infrastructure is aging and needs attention and future infrastructure needs will have to be addressed. How we meet those demands without incurring unmanageable debt will be one of the biggest challenges in the coming years. As mayor, I will reassess where we are with current developments and slow some things down to determine what direction is needed to ensure the financial viability of the city in the future. This will include a close look at our wastewater treatment capacity to make sure we can handle the future needs with projected revenue. Our citizens and local businesses should be the major benefactor of our decisions, not developers and realtors.
Another challenge involves citizen involvement. We have had a difficult year and we need to find ways to involve citizens and bring harmony to the community. As mayor, I would like to restore trust and provide opportunities for citizens to get involved and be heard in a constructive manner. I will start by implementing a Citizens Advisory Board to work with city council and staff on issues we are facing. I will also initiate quarterly town hall meetings where citizens can express their concerns and suggestions to their elected officials so they may better work on their behalf. Honesty, integrity and transparency should be our guiding principles in order to bring people together.
Finally, I know that with the expansive growth there are concerns about fire, police, EMS, schools, traffic and more. While much of this doesn’t fall under the jurisdiction of the city, I think it’s important that we build relationships with county agencies and neighboring cities so we can work together to tackle the challenges. For those issues and challenges unique to the city, I will meet with officials from cities like ours to gain knowledge and understanding on how they are addressing comparable challenges. I believe we can learn from others, which in turn will improve our success, reduce mistakes and let our citizens benefit from the outcome.
Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My name is Hope Weeks. I have served on the Hoschton City Council since 2018. I grew up in Gainesville and moved to Jackson County 14 years ago. I have lived in Hoschton for seven years with my husband, Ronnie, and two children, Tyler, 19, and Gracie, 14, who both attend Jackson County Schools. I graduated from Brenau University with my bachelor’s degree in accounting. I have over 19 years of experience in both the private and public sectors. I am a Level 2 Certified Government Finance Officer and a graduate of the Leadership Jackson program. I currently serve as the treasurer of the Jackson County GOP, assistant treasurer for the 9th District GOP and vice president of the Hoschton Women’s Civic Club. I have chosen to raise my family in Hoschton because it is a great place for my children to grow up and has all the benefits of a small town. It would be a privilege and an honor to serve as the Mayor of Hoschton and to work with the citizens to build a vibrant and safe community for current and future generations.
