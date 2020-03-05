Why are you running for office? What are your main platform points?
My family has been here since the 1800s, and my roots are deep. I love this little town where I was blessed to be raised. I would really like for our current and future residents to share my same passion for our city, now and for generations to come. I am not a fan of career politicians nor government intrusion into our lives; therefore I have been hesitant to get involved and run for mayor. However, after recent events, I saw the need for quality leadership in Hoschton. Many residents and business owners requested that I seek office, not only to stabilize our current situation but also to have an educated, experienced, level-headed and responsible approach to the government of our city. I have accepted this challenge and shall put forth my very best effort to serve the citizens of Hoschton honorably.
I will work diligently to try to heal and unite our city so that we move forward instead of look backward. I will treat citizens’ tax dollars with the respect so rightly deserved. I will strive for less government and more accountability from that government. With input from our citizens and help from county and state offices, I will work to manage the future growth of Hoschton responsibly and effectively. I support term limits for the council and mayor as well as the idea of creating districts within the city. I will bring honesty, integrity and responsibility to the office of mayor.
How do you think Hoschton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Growth ... there are so many opinions and so much conversation! Hoschton is currently experiencing growth at a faster pace and on a much larger scale than ever before. I developed communities and built homes in our county for 25 years (until 2007), and I watched people move to Hoschton because they wanted that small-town feel while enjoying our convenience to the interstate. Often new residents would like to be the last one to ever move to our quaint city.
I presented requests at many zoning hearings where a “newer” resident would stand up and say “We moved out of Gwinnett County to get away from growth, and we are against this new development." What if we weren’t growing when they were looking for a home, and the window of opportunity had closed before they moved here? Continued growth is inevitable. We are between Atlanta, Gainesville, Greenville and Athens. We sit less than a mile from a major interstate and have two state highways within our city limits. Our neighboring county of Gwinnett has nearly one million people in it.
More growth is indeed coming, but with proper leadership and input from our citizens, it can have a positive versus negative impact. It can be appropriately managed by analyzing historical data from similar cities (What worked for them? What mistakes did they make that we can possibly avoid?), planning, engineering, zoning and proper land use. We all like to have restaurants, shopping and medical facilities nearby without the congestion that often comes with those conveniences. This provides the best quality of life for all citizens. It is a difficult balance! I would like to see Hoschton have recurring bi-annual or quarterly meetings with its citizens and businesses to discuss growth and planning for the city’s future so we can be more pro-active and consider “big picture” planning along with the individual projects.
What do you consider the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As mayor, what would you do to address those challenges?
Our city will be faced with many challenges in the next decade. Of course managing growth, but also infrastructure, congestion, public safety, successful and sustainable businesses, parks/recreation for citizens and keeping the citizens informed and involved in our community. Short and long-term planning and zoning with input from all that are affected are the keys to success for growth.
I would pursue avenues available for studies, grants, future technologies and financing as related to our water and sewer system. We cannot have an influx of new people and businesses in our city without resources, most importantly water and sewer capacity. I don’t believe our current citizens should be responsible for funding the infrastructure of future residents and businesses; however, we should be responsible for maintaining current infrastructure and meeting any government-imposed mandates and guidelines for safety and health.
I will meet with state and county officials regarding long-term road and traffic planning.
I would work with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with respect to what’s appropriate and necessary for public safety and get input from the citizens as to what they want for the future and at what cost are they willing to pay.
I will strengthen my relationships with staff at Jackson County Parks and Recreation to help with additional opportunities.
I will work to improve the relationship between city government and our current businesses by having more open communication along with being more welcoming/inviting to new businesses.
Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself.
I am a Hoschton native who has lived, worked and served in our community for 55 years. I earned a bachelor’s degree in business from North Georgia College and have been a business owner in Jackson County for 35 years, currently TSG Outdoors and Trading Post, The Sell Group, LLC. Real Estate company and Sell Farms. I am a Federal Firearms License Holder, Georgia Licensed Residential Light Contractor, Georgia Licensed Real Estate Broker, and FAA Licensed Instrument/Commercial rated pilot.
My experience serving our community includes chairman of the Jackson County Airport Authority (2008-12), president of Jackson County Builder’s Association (2001-02) and Hoschton City Council member (early 1990s). I am also a 2001 Leadership Jackson County Graduate and avid Georgia 4-H supporter.
I currently reside on the family farm with my wife Kimberly, and I have three stepchildren, John, Kate and Alex. My hobbies/interests include travel, hunting, fishing, scuba diving, photography and UGA football. I am a member of 12Stone Church.
