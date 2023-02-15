•Please give a brief bio of yourself.
I am Charlie Chase, a military veteran, husband, father, Master Mason and a proud Republican who has been serving my community for most of my adult life. I am a small business owner who understands what inflation, caused by the Biden Administration, is doing to every working person in Georgia. I am a Bail Bondsman and Bail Recovery Agent who works closely with law enforcement, so I know that releasing criminals back into our community with nothing more than their signature on a piece of paper will cause crime to rise as it has done in other states. I’m a landlord, so I know that rising property taxes and government over regulation becomes a burden for our Senior Citizens and our young people who rent. I am an employer who knows that our education system's covert move to indoctrinate students with a social agenda instead of focusing on teaching them the skills they need in life, is destroying our workforce and our society. I am a Christian, whose faith has taught me the importance of honor, integrity and service. I do what I say I’m going to do and if I can’t get it done, I’m going to tell you up front. I’m a military veteran who was trained to do more with what I have and to understand that anything can be done with ingenuity and a strong desire to get it done. I’m a patriot! I love my country and I respect our flag. I’m a Georgia man who stands ready to serve this community — always.
•Why are you running for office?
I am running for Georgia House Seat 119 because this district has been thrown into turmoil after losing our representative. Good people who want nothing more than to know their family is safe, that their paycheck will cover the bills and that their children will be given a quality education, have been left without representation because political operatives (some of whom have run Democrats disguised as Republicans) didn’t do their homework before anointing a candidate for this seat.
As I answer these questions, our State budget is being negotiated with no one to fight for the needs of the people of House District 119. There is no one to represent us as the terrible idea of “Ranked Choice Voting” comes up for a vote. There is no one from our district to say “NO” to a budget that doesn’t use Georgia’s $6.6 billion dollar surplus to pay down our debt and return funds back to the taxpayer to ease the burden of Joe Biden’s inflation. There is no one representing District 119 when social justice warriors descend on the Capitol demanding the legislature put criminals rights ahead of the rights of victims, defund our police or infringe on our 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. I am running because it is time that a working man, who sees the damage entrenched legislators are causing in our community, stands up to say, “The people of Georgia House District 119 have had enough and we aren’t going to take it anymore!”
•What are the top three issues you see affecting the state in the next five years? What do you propose to do about them?
•Education — Ensuring that our children have a quality education that prepares them for adult life is the most important thing we can do as legislators. I will be a watchdog over the curriculum to ensure that reading, writing, math, science and history is the focus of what our schools teach. Parents have inalienable rights over their children. They, and they alone, have the responsibility to teach their children about social issues. No school administrator should have the ability to decide otherwise. I will vote to expand Charter Schools, support home schooling, and to allow education dollars to follow students. I will vote to reward good teachers and to release those who aren’t doing the job. Our children are our future - we must ensure that Georgia’s young people are given every opportunity to succeed in adult life. When our children succeed - all of Georgia succeeds.
•Public Safety — Ensuring that constituents are safe as they go about their daily lives is the responsibility of the government - period! Our law enforcement community is the best there is. I will be a champion for law enforcement and fight to give them the tools they need to keep us safe. I will take on any social justice warrior who wants to cut funding for law enforcement, or divert funding to retraining. My years spent tracking down and returning criminals to the justice system has taught me that criminals are emboldened when the consequences for their crimes are weak. I will vote against any bill that puts criminals' rights ahead of the rights of the victim. I will introduce legislation to increase penalties for those convicted of domestic violence crimes or crimes against seniors and children.
•Economy — With a $6.6 billion dollar surplus and predictions of another surplus next Fiscal Year, I will fight to pay down Georgia’s debt and return money back to the taxpayer. I will also insist that we examine the reason we have a surplus so we can find ways to keep the money in the taxpayers' pockets in the first place. I will fight to enact a school tax exemption for our seniors. Our seniors built our economy - we need to do everything in our power to keep them living in Georgia so they don’t flee to surrounding states whose property taxes are lower.
•Why are you the best choice for this position?
Charlie Chase is the best choice for voters of District 119 because I do what I say I am going to do and I tell it straight. I kneel before God, stand for my flag and everyone else, I look straight in the eye. I know how to balance a budget. I know how to fight for what’s right, even under pressure. I believe the best government is small government - one that exists to serve the people, not the other way around. As an employer, I understand who I will work for, and let there be no doubt in your mind - if you send me to the State House I will be there to work for you! I humbly ask for your vote on Feb. 28.
