Chase

Chase 

 Credit: chaseforga.com

•Please give a brief bio of yourself.

I am Charlie Chase, a military veteran, husband, father, Master Mason and a proud Republican who has been serving my community for most of my adult life. I am a small business owner who understands what inflation, caused by the Biden Administration, is doing to every working person in Georgia. I am a Bail Bondsman and Bail Recovery Agent who works closely with law enforcement, so I know that releasing criminals back into our community with nothing more than their signature on a piece of paper will cause crime to rise as it has done in other states. I’m a landlord, so I know that rising property taxes and government over regulation becomes a burden for our Senior Citizens and our young people who rent. I am an employer who knows that our education system's covert move to indoctrinate students with a social agenda instead of focusing on teaching them the skills they need in life, is destroying our workforce and our society. I am a Christian, whose faith has taught me the importance of honor, integrity and service. I do what I say I’m going to do and if I can’t get it done, I’m going to tell you up front. I’m a military veteran who was trained to do more with what I have and to understand that anything can be done with ingenuity and a strong desire to get it done. I’m a patriot! I love my country and I respect our flag. I’m a Georgia man who stands ready to serve this community — always. 

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.