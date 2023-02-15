Persinger

Persinger 

•Please give a brief bio of yourself.

I am a man of faith, a rock-solid conservative, and a small businessman. I worked my way through junior college and ultimately graduated from the University of Georgia. I started my business from scratch right before the tough times in the “Great Recession.” Through prayer and hard work, we weathered that storm and have a successful business today. My wife Jennie works in administration for the Barrow County School System and we are both proud to serve our community through numerous volunteer roles. I currently serve on the Barrow-Braselton JDA and the Winder Historic Preservation Committee among several other boards and organizations. We reside in Winder and are active members of Winder First Baptist.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.