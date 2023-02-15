•Please give a brief bio of yourself.
I am a man of faith, a rock-solid conservative, and a small businessman. I worked my way through junior college and ultimately graduated from the University of Georgia. I started my business from scratch right before the tough times in the “Great Recession.” Through prayer and hard work, we weathered that storm and have a successful business today. My wife Jennie works in administration for the Barrow County School System and we are both proud to serve our community through numerous volunteer roles. I currently serve on the Barrow-Braselton JDA and the Winder Historic Preservation Committee among several other boards and organizations. We reside in Winder and are active members of Winder First Baptist.
•Why are you running for office?
I am proud to call this community home, and I am running to protect our conservative values and way of life that make this a great place to live. With your vote, I will be your voice, and I will use my work ethic, common-sense business experience, and commitment to my faith and conservative values to fight for you, safeguard our principles, and help build a strong future for our families.
•What are the top three issues you see affecting the state in the next five years? What do you propose to do about them?
I want to join Governor Kemp and fellow conservatives to continue combating Biden’s historic inflation by returning more money directly back to taxpayers. This will also include placing a referendum on the ballot to pass a senior school tax exemption. I will support policies that continue to grow our economy around the state and especially here locally – by promoting efforts that spur more small business growth to create more local jobs and opportunities. By maintaining Georgia’s pro-business, pro-freedom policies, we can continue to grow jobs, lower taxes, and better weather any economic storm that Biden’s big-government agenda brings our way.
Keeping our community safe will always remain a top priority. I will always back the blue and stand with law enforcement in their efforts to keep us all safe. Luckily, we live in a district that appreciates our police and where our public safety officials do their job well. But look at the increased crime going on in counties nearby, violent anti-police protests that have started again in Atlanta, and the influx of deadly drugs coming here because of our borders that are wide-open. We can’t let up. I will support proposals to increase law enforcement pay and provide loan repayments for state and local law enforcement in exchange for 5 years of service. Additionally, we must look for ways to help bolster law enforcement retirement, continue to ramp up efforts to crack down on gangs, and empower law enforcement to deport criminal illegal aliens.
As the largest portion of our state’s budget and with it being vital to the future, education will always be a top priority. I look forward to backing budget proposals that will again increase teacher pay, provide resources to assist our paraprofessionals to become teachers, and to fully fund the HOPE Scholarship. There is also a lot of discussion on possible efforts to bolster job-training and other reforms that continue growing a skilled workforce. I will work hard to support efforts that ensure our students receive the very best education and are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.
While our economy, education, and public safety will dominate the debate at the State Capitol, we also must remain vigilant to protect our God-given Constitutional rights. I will always stand up for freedom, safeguard our gun rights, and protect life, and I will gladly fight the woke left to do so.
•Why are you the best choice for this position?
This race is about who is best suited to serve us. It’s about electing a trusted conservative who will make us proud. I’m not a loose cannon or a bomb thrower who will embarrass you. As a self-made small businessman, as someone who is active in leadership roles to help improve our community, and as someone fully committed to our conservative values, I have the right skills and the right experience to get the job done for our citizens in the State House. I’ll serve with principle, put you first, and hold the line against the Democrats and the radical left.
