Three people are vying for two Hoschton City Council seats in the Nov. 5 election.
Candidates include incumbent Mindi Kiewert, Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter.
Astin and Ledbetter recently responded to Mainstreet Newspapers' candidate questionnaire (Kiewert did not respond). Read their responses below:
SHANTWON ASTIN
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
First and foremost I would like to thank the citizens of Hoschton for the opportunity!! I am running for this office to be at the forefront of change within our community, to represent the citizens of Hoschton with Respect, Honor, and Devotion to duty. To promote the wishes of the citizens I will be representing unbiasedly, while serving with humility and the heart of a servant. My main platform points are Transparency, Growth, and Infrastructure.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth in the City of Hoschton should be managed by having a forward thinking strategic approach, within this approach we should be planning for what lies ahead while exploring partnerships that can bring jobs into the city. We must assess and manage the expenses of the city rigorously. Create a culture of accountably, while obtaining stakeholder consensus as the city continues to grow over the next 10 years.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
As a member of the city council I believe that the top challenge for our government over the next 10 years would be the continued growth of the city with an aging infrastructure. As a city councilman I would like to work together with the other members of the council, as well as our county and state counterparts to be able to come up with a comprehensive plan that will allow the city to continue to grow and upgrade infrastructure at the same time. I would like for this plan to have outlined what can be done by year one, five, and 10, including details of approximate cost.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
This candidate is currently married to Tawanna Astin, his wife of 10 years, together they have two handsome sons Christian age 9, and Jaxon age 2. He has honorably served in the United States Coast Guard for 6.5 years. While serving he earned the CG Meritorious Team Commendation Ribbon; CG Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon; CG Sea Service Ribbon; CG Special Operations Ribbon; Coast Guard “E” Ribbon; Humanitarian Service Medal; National Defense Service Metal; and the Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon. He holds an Associates of Applied Science in Medical Assisting, a Bachelor’s of Science in Tactical Medicine, and is currently obtaining his Masters of Science in Public Health from American Military University.
ADAM LEDBETTER
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I decided to run for office because I do not believe the citizens are given the opportunity to provide input into the decisions being made that impact their lives and that of future generations. For example, the Mayor made a unilateral decision to support the development of warehouses on the Pirkle property. She had to recant this support after a significant outcry from the citizens directly impacted. Furthermore, there were no community meetings with the Kolter group even though they were amenable to such meetings. Final example is the lapse of the garbage contract. For months we have had a month to month agreement with a vendor who may be directly involved in the upcoming bid. It should have taken only a few weeks to issue a Request for Proposal but it has lingered for months. Many are questioning why. With an open, honest, and transparent government none of these issues would have evolved into the controversy they have. This is not how city government should operate.
I am running on a platform of (1) Integrity (2) Accountability, and (3) Transparency. I will treat each and every citizen with the respect they deserve and allow them to provide input to our collective decisions. If there is a disagreement, I will do my best to explain how and why I came to my decision. I will not let my ego override the best interests of the citizens or this city and I will honor the oath of office to defend and support all federal, state and local laws.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
There is no doubt that our region and specifically Hoschton will experience significant growth within the next few years. The Kolter project is expected to double the population of Hoschton. We will definitely need to develop a strategic plan that is flexible enough to alter and adjust as situations change. More importantly we need to solicit input from our citizens through the establishment of various boards. These boards will provide the necessary guidance to navigate through a litany of issues we will be confronted with. Rather than handpicked boards that are designed to parrot an administration’s wishes, I want to see appointed strong-willed individuals who will freely speak their minds and who have the interest of the city at heart. With citizen groups representing every sector of our city, we will have an opportunity to show the rest of the region how good government with active support of the citizens can overcome the most difficult issues that arise.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The first challenge will be to restore the reputation of our great city. I intend to help in this endeavor by being open and honest with all issues that present themselves. Going forward we will have to address many other serious challenges such as infrastructure needs for a growing population, personal and business security, and a livable and enjoyable city atmosphere. The easy answer is to say we will build more streets and highways to eliminate congestion, have more police to patrol our neighborhoods and add more parks and other recreational activities for our citizens to enjoy. We’ve all heard this. What we don’t hear often from people running for office is how we pay for it all. I will say now that I don’t have all the answers. I can only pledge to engage all the citizens, look for acceptable alternatives, compromise when we have to, and make the best decisions we can with the information we have. I truly believe that city government can overcome any obstacle with an informed and engaged electorate.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
My parents were both active Army personnel which provided me many life experiences. I am proud of the service my parents provided to our great country and learned many things from them growing up. Because of Army life, I had the opportunity to live in various parts of the country including Missouri, New York and Georgia. From this experience, I met many people from all walks of life who instilled in me the belief that all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect. I moved to Jackson County in 1994 and attended Jackson County Schools. My wife Stevie and I live in the heart of downtown Hoschton with our four children Shiloh, Adalyn, Mattux and Benjamin. We plan on raising our children in Hoschton. I started working with the Hoschton/Braselton Post Office in 2002 and intend to continue serving our citizens until retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.