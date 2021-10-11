What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
I am the President of Standard Pump, Inc. where I have the privilege of working with my brother who is also my business partner. My 22-year career at Standard Pump has afforded me the opportunity to build teams, resolve problems and create a global network of customers in 51 countries. Over the course of my professional career, I have developed leadership skills that will enable me to successfully work with other council members and people throughout the community to implement a strategic plan that makes sense for Braselton.
How do you think Braselton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Future growth in Braselton starts with a comprehensive review of the town’s development code and zoning ordinances. The town’s infrastructure simply cannot support the recent influx of distribution centers, multi-family developments and drive-thru restaurants. In addition, I don’t think these types of developments align with the desires of most residents.
What are the top three issues facing Braselton in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
- Planned growth – As I mentioned, the first step is to review the town’s develop code and evaluate potential changes that support the vision residents have for our community.
- Community zoning standards and enforcement – Once codes are in place, they must be enforced to protect the integrity of the town. Development codes without enforcement are of little value.
- Lack of community green spaces and outdoor venues – I would support the development of venues that make our town a destination for dining, recreation and relaxation.
Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
I am a Gwinnett native and Braselton resident. I have a beautiful wife, Liz, and three amazing children Lola-Cate, 15, Tenley, 9, and Miller, 7. We lived in Riverstone Park for eight years and moved to Chateau Elan in 2018 where we currently reside. I graduated from the University of Georgia in 1999 and started a 22 year career at Standard Pump, Inc. In our spare time you can find our family at Cherokee Bluff basketball games, cheer and baseball at Hebron Christian Academy or on the tennis courts.
