Mainstreet Newspapers recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for Hoschton City Council.
See Jared Thompson's responses:
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
Originally, I decided to run for city council because I care about the future of our small town and I believe I have the ability to help. I don’t necessarily think I’m better equipped than any other Hoschton resident, but I do believe that if you have the ability to help then you should do it. There is a quote attributed to Edmund Burke that says, “the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” That is essentially the mindset that I approach my candidacy with. Not to say that evil is afoot, but if I can help and I instead choose not to, it’s the same thing.
As for my platform, I would like to see Hoschton embrace technology a little more — our website deserves an upgrade and I know of many, many residents that have been asking for the ability to conveniently pay their city water bill online. One of my other chief concerns is ensuring that our infrastructure remains capable of supporting the new developments that are already being built. And I would also like to do everything that I can to make as many citizens as possible have confidence and trust in their city government again.
2. How do you think Hoschton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
First and foremost, our residential growth needs to be decelerated. With thousands of new residents moving to Hoschton our focus needs to shift to infrastructure and amenities. The city needs to maintain a policy of proactive and not reactive infrastructure. The mayor and city council need to identify potential issues concerning water, sewer, power and communication before they become urgent problems and work with the proper organizations to keep the city’s utilities operational.
Also, while many residents (under normal, non-quarantine, circumstances) leave town for their daily commute, or prefer to spend their leisure time in Gwinnett, near Jefferson, or elsewhere, the new development has a large retirement component and those residents will be looking for local options. We need to do what we can to bring businesses into the vacant spaces that we have, and then we should begin finding responsible locations for new businesses. I’m confident that everyone, not just the older crowd, will enjoy more local options for dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Only once our infrastructure and commercial components have grown to proportionately support our residents should we consider approving the development of more neighborhoods, and even then Hoschton needs to ensure that any new neighborhoods leave everyone with enough elbow room that we maintain our small-town atmosphere.
3. What do you consider the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As a city council member, what would you do to address those challenges?
In my previous answer, I touched on my concerns regarding our potential runaway residential growth, so I won’t repeat myself. However, I believe unchecked or irresponsible growth will remain a challenge for Hoschton as well as Jackson County in general. I think that Hoschton needs to remain guarded against any encroaching warehouses. I know that warehouses are an infrastructure necessity, but I have yet to hear a convincing argument about why any need to be built in our backyards. As a city council member, I would do everything in my power to keep my colleagues accountable while at the same time representing the concerns of the residents of Hoschton.
There is one other challenge that I also want to address. Hopefully, it will not be a long-term challenge but I believe it is an issue that needs to be confronted before the city can move forward together. I have personally seen a level of divisiveness (and sometimes outright nastiness) that is very frustrating. As a community, we need to make a conscious effort to put our differences aside and above all respect one another. I myself am trying to make that a priority. Hoschton comes first.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I graduated from Dacula High School and served in the Marine Corps from 2008 until 2013 when I was honorably discharged. I was stationed on Camp Lejeune, so after my discharge, we settled in North Carolina for a few years until moving back to Georgia last April. I have been married to my absolutely amazing wife, Chelsea, for almost 10 years and we have three spectacular children. I work from home as a software consultant. If you have any questions, please contact me via my Facebook page: Thompson for Hoschton City Council.
