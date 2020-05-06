Mainstreet Newspapers recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for Hoschton City Council.
See Raphael Mayberry's responses:
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I'm running to help Hoschton citizens, residents, and businesses have confidence in the function of the Hoschton city government. Hoschton citizens deserve a government that works for their best interests. All city business should be completed with transparency so all interested stakeholders can gauge for themselves how things are progressing. My main platform points are:
• Achieve long term sustainable fiscal policies = reduce the debt load and prepare a budget for worst-case economic situations.
• Investment in improving, maintaining current infrastructure.
• Research options to provide public safety to Hoschton on a dedicated basis.
• Study the impact the Cresswind development will have on Hoschton roads and infrastructure. If research exists, see if items were adequately considered.
• Discuss with current Hoschton small business owners and potential business owners how we can help them to start up, thrive, and expand. Learn from their experiences with the city how things can be done better or be kept the same.
2. How do you think Hoschton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
We should aim to invite growth but only when our schools, roads, and various infrastructure can handle it. Growth should be incremental and should not outpace what can be managed. At this point, I would hesitate to approve any new residences without adequate investments upfront from developers to mitigate the cost burden on current residents for expanded capacity at schools, roads, water and sewer infrastructure.
3. What do you consider the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As a city council member, what would you do to address those challenges?
I consider both Hoschton's residential growth due to the Cresswind development and the achievement of budget stability a top challenge for the city. As of 2018, Hoschton had 1,900 citizens, and with the Cresswind development over the next 10 years, we are looking at a population that triples its current size. As a council member, I will reach out to the Georgia Municipal Association, Northeast Georgia Regional Planning Commission and various resources to look at how we can manage the demographic shift.
Hoschton's budget is currently in a position where we get a significant amount of revenue from construction and permit fees. As a city council member, I would seek additional revenue sources to support our city. We cannot rely on one source of revenue. The town of Hoschton also cannot be burdened with high property taxes or sales taxes. As a city, we must exercise budget discipline through fiscal soundness, prudent use of revenue, and receiving competitive bids for goods and services.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
• I have been married to my wife Melissa since May of 2011. She works at West Jackson Elementary as a paraprofessional in kindergarten, and we have a 7-year-old son named Maximillian.
• I work as a mortgage closer with Regions Bank and have been with the company since October 2008.
• I grew up in the city of Braselton and attended Jackson County Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. I graduated from JCCHS in 2004.
• I attended Gainesville State College before transferring to the University of Georgia, where I graduated in 2008 from the Terry College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in real estate.
• My family has lived in Jackson County since the early 1970s. My parents currently and other family members presently resided in the Braselton area.
• I have served on HOA boards in two different neighborhoods in the community over the past nine years. I was highly involved in my neighborhood community and regularly volunteered to speak on behalf of the community members concerning various city issues.
