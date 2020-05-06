Mainstreet Newspapers recently sent a questionnaire to candidates running for Hoschton City Council.
See Tracy Carswell's response:
1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for city council to be a conscientious servant of the City of Hoschton. I deeply care about the citizens of Hoschton and I believe my resume is aligned with the cities ongoing challenge with growth and development.
My wife and I have met many great people here and we have developed many “life-long” relationships over the past four years of being here. Many of those exceptional people we now know contacted me prior to qualifying for candidacy. They all wanted to encourage me to run for this city council seat. With all that encouragement and my love for our community, I decided to step forward and ask the citizens of Hoschton to choose me to be a leader for them.
I will be an active part of our communities continued healing from the upheaval imposed on our town last year. Additionally, our community must be steadfast as we continue to experience and work through the effects of COVID-19 and the impact “Shelter in Place." We need a united community to overcome these situations. We can have differences and be civil at the same time.
How we manage development is imperative. Our community’s residential growth will be significant as Twin Lakes and other approved properties build out. Annexations of adjoining land are going to be on the table. Strategic commercial development is vital. The revenues produced from these commercial properties will be a major part of sustainability. Hoschton’s history must be preserved and showcased as we grow. That small-town country feel that kept and brought so many wonderful people here should be sensible instilled in every way possible.
The new comprehensive plan for Hoschton is scheduled to be prepared by October 2020. That date may change. Many of our citizens and business owners stepped forward and are actively involved in the development of the new plan. Currently planning meetings are on hold due to the current social constraints. The growth and future of our city is being seriously contemplated by these Committee volunteers as the plan comes together. I am one of the volunteers involved with these committees. The preparation of our 2020 plan is important as it should serve as a guide as we navigate growth and development as we progress. In May of 2019 as a volunteer, I attended a two-day class instructed by the leaders of Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and I received an achievement certificate from the Community Planning Institute. This class was very informative learning directly from the City of Madison as they hosted the class.
Hoschton’s infrastructure must build out to handle future growth. Our downtown and other areas of the city have great need for repair and upgrade to address storm water runoff and control. Erosion has made a serious impact on our properties especially with so many severe rains over the past few years. Over my career I have been directly involved in the engineering, and installation of infrastructure for many very large, medium and small developments across the southeast US. Hoschton’s contractor, EMI, is already helping the city with these needs.
2. How do you think Hoschton’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Hoschton’s managed growth will need participation from willing and involved citizens engaging with mayor and city council. We should have well defined objectives, short- and long-term achievable goals and the flexibility to adjust as circumstances change. Communication shall be through up to date information posted on the city’s web site, town hall meetings, attendance at planning/zoning and council meetings, committees and any reasonable method of sensible transparent communication. Time is of the essence for growth management. Growth was coming with or without Twin Lakes. With such a large development already unfolding within our city, we can base our sustainable growth on solid projections.
Grocery, and general retail stores are already needed. Restaurants and other service businesses are needed and coming. With seasoned and competent professionals representing the community we can move forward with stability. Law enforcement and all other public services are needed now, but funding must become available for these services to be sustainable.
3. What do you consider the top challenges the City of Hoschton will face in the next 10 years? As a city council member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Over the next 10 years some of the top challenge will be infrastructure, traffic control, public safety, entertainment and leisure activities. There must be diligent monitoring of each of these items. Proper analytics and attentive oversight of these challenges will best manage the nuances a growing population will bring.
We must generate the necessary resources to ensure our citizens have the services required to enjoy life in our city. Increased resources will also allow us to develop a strong foundation for sustainable growth. I would pursue Grants and state funds to augment increased revenue from permits, fees and sales taxes generated from growing retail establishments and other business developments.
We need upgrades and new installation of civil infrastructure. The downtown neighborhoods have significant challenges with storm water flooding. To address this, I would propose a plan which adheres to Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission (GSWCC) regulations. To address growing congestion, I would advocate for new and added appropriate signage, speed bumps, round about loops and other proven forms of smart traffic control. Hwy. 53 and Hwy. 332 bring a significant challenge for our growth that will require close coordination with the state to address the increased traffic and associated issues.
As the population increases there will be a need for additional police, fire and emergency medical services. At some point in the future, we will have to assess the viability of reestablishing the city police department or utilizing additional contract services with other city, county or state agencies. We will also take into consideration what caused the demise of our former police department and how to learn from that experience. I would also meet with officials from cities of comparable size to learn how they address this issue and what resources are required. We would take the best practices and develop a plan that will be acceptable to the citizens. As for fire and EMS, I would work closely with Jackson County to ensure we have the coverage necessary to protect our citizens in the event of an emergency. Code and zoning regulations need to be suitable for the protection of our community, residents and property and business owners.
The city will need land allocated that can be dedicated to the leisure activities of our community. Parks, walking trails, golf cart paths, amphitheater and a civic center will be considered and installed as appropriations become reasonably available.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I came to Hoschton in June of 2016. We restored the home before moving into it in January 2017. I am truly blessed to live in Hoschton. I served on the Hoschton’s planning and zoning commission from 2018 through 2019. I have also served on the Hoschton’s Historic Commission since April of 2019. I have attended practically every City Council and Planning and Zoning meeting since moving into town.
I began working in the construction business for my father about the age of 10. Throughout high school and college I worked for a land surveyor in all aspects of field work and drafting and I worked for the Rockdale County tax accessor as a draftsman. With those jobs I developed a passion for engineering and working outside. I entered college at Southern Tech 1979. After leaving early, I returned to Southern Tech while married and working high rise construction. In 1987 I completed the course of study in project management at Southern Tech. I have been involved with the engineering and management of foundations and structures of several high rises and even the former Georgia Dome. More recently, I have managed the foundation and structural construction of commercial, multi-family and retirement community projects across the southeast. With these projects I have been involved in resolving issues and dealing with challenges that we encountered. I have extensive experience in contract negotiation and business management. Over my career I have also owned several businesses in construction and related industries. In 2015 My wife and I established a construction firm that primarily constructs commercial building foundations. We also contract some residential projects. Our business is based here in Hoschton.
Also, I have a tremendous passion for health and wellness. I maintain certifications with the International Sports Science Association as a fitness trainer, nutritionist and senior fitness specialist. I presently voluntarily work (suspended for now of course) with many senior citizens and instruct a weekly senior fitness class at Center United Methodist Church of Hoschton. I am a member of Center United Methodist Church and serve as a trustee for the church.
This year, my wife, Jeanette, and I will celebrate 35 years of marriage. We have two children, and four grandchildren. Our daughter Kailie and her family (Ethan, Hawk and Lana) live just outside of Jefferson. She is a stay-at-home mom and our son in-law is a police officer in Athens-Clarke County. Our son Tyler and his family (Hannah, Dylan and Rylie) live in Titusville, Fla. He is the chief estimator for our construction company and our daughter in-law is a special needs teacher.
I am a runner, fitness enthusiast and a strict manager of my nutrition. I love the outdoors, wildlife and relevant history.
