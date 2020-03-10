Although there are no known local cases of the Coronavirus CVOID-19, plans for dealing with a possible epidemic spreading here are starting to take shape.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock has called a meeting for Thursday, March 12, to discuss planning for the virus with the various local emergency agencies. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. at the county's Fire Training Center in Jefferson. Over 60 people have been invited to the discussion.
Bullock said earlier this week that the county's 911 center has added travel questions to ask people who call in sick and seeking medical care. In addition, the county's ambulance service crews will also ask about recent travel of patients and will handle suspected cases of COVID-19 as they do suspected flu cases.
"In the event of a large outbreak in our county, we will follow the plans that we have in place to deal with mass amounts of patients, "Bullock said. "Our area healthcare coalition is preparing the local hospitals in the event of an outbreak."
Bullock said that in a recent call with the CDC, he was told that the initial response has been to quarantine any patient who tests positive for the virus.
Testing for the virus has been an issue across the nation with a limited number of tests and testing labs available. Currently, only certain individuals are being tested and those tests are sent to the Georgia Department of Public Health for lab work. Those results are then sent to the CDC for confirmation.
