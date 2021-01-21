Jack Frost, owner of Memorial Park Funeral Home, died on Jan. 20 after a sudden illness.
Frost, 89, of Braselton, was the owner/operator of Memorial Park Funeral Homes and Cemeteries in Gainesville, Flowery Branch and Braselton.
A celebration of life will be held Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with internment following in The Chapel of Memories Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation is planned Jan. 23 from 12-2 p.m. The family requests that attendees wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Services will be livestreamed on the “Memorial Park Funeral Homes and Cemeteries Gainesville Georgia” Facebook page.
Frost is survived by his wife, Janice Frost, and a host of other family members and friends.
