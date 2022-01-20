Metro Atlanta healthcare officials said the Omicron-driven explosion of COVID cases is beleaguering hospitals which are gripped in yet another wave of a two-year long pandemic.
Representatives from six hospital systems, including Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) — which serves the Braselton area — participated in a virtual conference Thursday (Jan. 20). The meeting was held as the state recently set a single-day record for new cases at 21,271, vastly surpassing previous COVID pandemic peaks. This was the second such address in the last five months.
“We met in August to talk about this,” said Dr. Robert Jansen, Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff at Grady Health System, who said Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of the first COVID case in the United States. “Little did we think we’d be talking about it again today, but here we are.”
Locally, Northeast Georgia Health System reported 324 COVID hospitalizations across its campuses as of Jan. 19. That number stood at 341 two days earlier, just shy of the system’s record of 355 back in January of 2021.
“If the projections hold true, we might pass last January’s peak,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, Medical Director for Infectious Diseases at Northeast Georgia Health System.
Mannepalli added that NGHS’s emergency departments and urgent care facilities are seeing record-breaking numbers of patients. She also said a record-number of NGHS employees are out sick with COVID-19.
Elsewhere in metro Atlanta there are other troubling numbers.
Dr. Andrea Shane, Division Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, reported more than 100 children with COVID-related complications being treated at Children’s the past three to four weeks.
At Grady, the facilities are at 110% capacity, according to Jansen.
And Dr. Danny Branstetter, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Wellstar Health System, pointed to 686 COVID hospitalizations system-wide.
Members of Thursday’s panel also related some of the tragic events they’ve witnessed during this latest wave of the pandemic.
Branstetter told the story of a 70-year-old patient hospitalized for a fall who later tested positive for COVID, as did nine members of his family — none of whom were vaccinated. Three of the family members died, according to Bransetter.
“One continues to ask, ‘what if?’” he said, stressing the need for vaccination and other COVID preventive measures.
Mannepalli spoke of a COVID-positive, unvaccinated mother who gave birth to a child at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The child survived, but the mother, after a prolonged battle, died. Mannepalli said the “what-ifs” don’t stop.
“What if she was vaccinated?” Mannepalli said. “So many patient stories like that stay with us.”
Meanwhile, Shannon Papas, Chief Nurse Executive at Emory Healthcare, said healthcare teams are stretched thin with their patient loads and face anger and criticism from patients.
“While we understand that everyone is stressed by the extra restrictions and increased wait times due to the pandemic, it is still difficult to be on the receiving end of that behavior,” Papas said.
Emory is also experiencing staffing shortages with healthcare workers pausing or leaving their careers due to the strain of the pandemic, according to Papas.
Jansen, the chief of staff at Grady, said the emergency room there “is wall to wall” with stretchers. “We have no capacity left at the hospital,” he said.
Jansen said ambulances have been diverted from Grady — Atlanta’s trauma center — during recent weeks due to overcrowding at the facility.
“This is not good for our community,” Jansen said.
While Jansen hopes the Omicron wave will dip “in the next week or so,” he said the virus will persist.
“COVID-19 isn’t going to disappear after this wave,” he said. “There will be other variants.”
At Children’s Hospital, the test positivity rate is over 50% during the Omicron surge, according to Dr. Shane. She noted that all children 5 and over are eligible for vaccination, but that 95% of children hospitalized at the facility were eligible for the vaccine and not vaccinated.
And patients admitted to Children’s hospitals during the Omicron surge “are becoming younger and younger,” according to Shane.
“This directly reflects the fact that those children are not able to be vaccinated,” she said.
One particularly notable moment from the conference came when Dr. Jayne Morgan, of Piedmont Healthcare, spoke. Morgan, the executive director of Piedmont’s COVID-19 task force, said she’s frequently been asked if it's best to contract COVID intentionally “and get it over with” due to Omicron illness seemingly being less severe.
Morgan strongly rebuked that idea for a number of reasons, including a limited availability of monoclonal anti-body treatment for this variant, a limited supply of anti-COVID pills and the potential longterm effects of COVID, even if the initial infection is mild.
“That is a terrible idea,” said Morgan, who also noted staffing issues and triaging of care. “ … This is not the time to take a risk like that with your life.”
Each member of the panel continued to stress vaccination and boosters and other preventive measures amid the record-breaking surge, such as wearing snug-fit masks, maintaining distance from others, avoiding crowds and regularly washing hands.
Mannepalli said she feels that message is being heard within the community around NGHS but said that healthcare workers most continue to spread that word.
“That’s the most important thing,” she said. “After two years of being in this pandemic, everyone is just tired of hearing the word COVID, but we’re still here in the middle of our fifth wave and we just have to continue to reinforce.”
