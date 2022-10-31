According to multiple reports, a Mill Creek High school student died over the weekend in a car accident.
Caitlyn Pollock, a junior who was a member of the school’s cheerleading team, was killed a single-vehicle accident on a Hwy. 316 on-ramp Saturday (Oct. 29) night.
"Please keep our program in your thoughts and prayers," a tweet from the Mill Creek cheerleading program on Sunday read. "We lost junior cheerleader, Caitlyn Pollock, in a car accident last night. Also pray for her family and friends during this difficult time"
The driver, Kyle McDowell, 21, is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to maintain lane and first-degree vehicular homicide, according to reports. Pollock was reportedly a passenger in McDowell’s car when McDowell struck a concrete barrier.
"Gone from our sight, but never our hearts," a post on the school's Facebook page read. "We draw strength from one another today as we mourn the tragic loss of one of our students over the weekend. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, and we hope the many happy memories she has left behind will offer some peace in this difficult time."
Mill Creek principal Jason Lane also addressed Pollock's death in a statement sent out to the community.
"It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the tragic loss of one of our Mill Creek High students over the weekend," Lane said. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the student's family, friends and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss."
Lane said counselors and social workers were to be at the school on Monday to provide support for students.
