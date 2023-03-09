Scott Mims has announced his resignation from the Hoschton City Council.
The first-term councilmember, who took office in January 2022, notified City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison of his decision on Wednesday, noting family and professional reasons.
“My work and family life are both at their peak, and these things take precedence over my city council duties,” Mims wrote in an email. “I wish Hoschton the very best.”
Mims is the second Hoschton councilmember to resign his post since the beginning of February. Adam Ledbetter stepped down from his position on Feb. 2. Ledbetter left to focus on medical care for his son, who is facing a double kidney transplant.
Mims and Ledbetter’s departures leave the Hoschton council with five members (including the mayor).
Mims’ unexpired term runs through 2026, while Ledbetter’s runs through 2024.
