Braselton planners will consider a request for a special attraction at its upcoming meeting.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a conditional use to allow an outdoor amusement or recreational attraction at its Dec. 23 meeting.
Joanne Liu is requesting the conditional use for a little over 2 acres at 7304 and 7310 Spout Springs Rd. Liu plans a miniature golf course and batting cages on the property.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on the request at its Jan. 9 meeting.
BUFFER CHANGE
In other business, the planning commission will also consider a zoning condition change for 3705 Village Way in Liberty Village.
Lensned, LLC, is requesting a change to the planned unit development's conditions, reducing the required 40-foot development buffer on Hwy. 211 to a 20-foot buffer.
