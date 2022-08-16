Hoschton crowd

Hoschton residents gather prior to Monday's (Aug. 15) Hoschton City Council meeting, eventually growing to a standing-room only crowd. Residents showed up to comment on a proposed mixed-use development on Hwy. 53, but the application was removed prior to the meeting. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

A standing-room only crowd showed up at the Hoschton depot on Monday to comment on a proposed mixed-use development, but discussion of the item was scrapped after the developer withdrew the application.

Sri Kumar, of Winpeacock, LLC, sought a modification of zoning conditions for 11.55 acres on Hwy. 53, Industrial Blvd. and White St. for the mixed-use development. The proposed project called for 275 residential units and 56,200 square feet of commercial building space.

