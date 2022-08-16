A standing-room only crowd showed up at the Hoschton depot on Monday to comment on a proposed mixed-use development, but discussion of the item was scrapped after the developer withdrew the application.
Sri Kumar, of Winpeacock, LLC, sought a modification of zoning conditions for 11.55 acres on Hwy. 53, Industrial Blvd. and White St. for the mixed-use development. The proposed project called for 275 residential units and 56,200 square feet of commercial building space.
Hoschton attorney Abbott Hayes, at the start of the city council meeting, notified the overflow crowd — which included residents lining both side walls and some wearing blue shirts — of the application withdrawal, drawing applause.
PLAYGROUND DECISION TABLED
The Hoschton City Council will take another month to decide on a new city playground concept, tabling the item for September’s voting meeting. Multiple council members suggested a plan incorporating more shade cover than shown in the rendering recommended by Interim City Manager Shannon Sell. Sell said the city’s budget for the project is approximately $100,000. The new playground will be constructed on city-owned land on Cabin Dr. The city’s playground is currently located next to the city depot on Hwy. 53.
Citing busier meeting agendas, the council voted to divide its monthly public hearings, work sessions and voting sessions into separate dates. Public hearings and work sessions will now be held on Thursdays prior to the Monday voting meetings. The council has been holding all three on the same night.
“So that also gives you guys an opportunity to attend the work session, hear what’s going on and then you’ll have from Thursday evening until Monday night to reach out to us with questions and concerns,” Mayor Lauren O’Leary told the crowd at meeting. “It just gives you a little bit more time before we vote.”
Councilman Adam Ledbetter voted against the change.
Following an hour-long closed session, the council agreed to a settlement in a two-year-long lawsuit from Kolter Homes regarding impact fees charged to the developer for the large neighborhood on the south end of the city on Hwy. 53. Under the settlement, fire service impact fees will be removed while impact fees for police and recreation will be reduced for the development’s townhomes and age-restricted residences, according to Sell. Sell estimated the fire impact fees to have been between $800-$900 per home. The impact-fee reduction for police and recreation for townhomes and age-restricted homes will be “a couple hundred dollars” per unit, according to Sell.
New impact fees for any developer for police and recreation are as follows: standard home, $1,779; age-restricted home, $1,399 and $1,476.
In other news, the council:
•held a second read for a proposed amendment increasing security deposits from $1,000 to $1,500 for construction fire hydrant meters.
•approved a conditional use permit and rezoning for ViaSat for 1.06 acres on Hwy. 53 from C-1 (neighborhood business district) to C-2 (general commercial highway-oriented district) for a satellite ground station.
•discussed building a 7,000 to 10,000 square-foot public works building on city-owned land on Cabin Dr. near the county ballfields.
•tabled a vote for Twin Lakes subdivision’s plat 6A until next month to allow for more information to be submitted to the council.
•voted to accept a new elections agreement with the county. The city will no longer pay Jackson County to run city elections per a new service delivery strategy negotiated between county municipalities and the county. The council also voted to adopt the new service delivery strategy.
•approved the closure of City Square, Bell Ave. and Railroad Ave. for the Oct. 7-9 Hoschton Fall Festival.
•approved a temporary outdoor alcohol sales permit for Sliced restaurant for the fall festival.
•approved an updated list of city official names on the city’s loan from Peach State Bank and Trust.
•announced a question-and-answer session with city officials for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. at city hall. This will be the second of new series of Q&As held by city officials.
•approved a maximum $165,800 expenditure to explore new well sites as the city seeks to become more water independent. The city draws the majority of its water supply through purchase from Jackson County and the Town of Braselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.