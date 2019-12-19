“Welcome to Moe’s!” will soon be heard in Braselton when Moe’s Southwest Grill opens at 2620 Old Winder Hwy. on Thursday, Dec. 19.
The restaurant is owned by Shahid Panjwani.
The new Moe’s location in Braselton features the updated brand design which includes patterns, textures and colors all inspired by the Southwest region of the United States.
To celebrate the grand opening, the Braselton Moe’s will also feature $5 entrees for all guests on its grand opening day, Thursday, Dec. 19.
The new restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.moes.com or call 678-804-6661.
