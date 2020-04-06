Barrow County has had a third COVID-19 related death according to state officials.
The Georgia Department of Public Health released the update April 6 at 7 p.m.
Gwinnett County remains at 10 deaths.
Neither Hall nor Jackson County have reported a death.
Statewide, there have been 7,558 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,393 hospitalizations. Across the state, there have been 294 deaths.
Local details include:
•Gwinnett — 455 cases, 10 deaths
•Hall — 138 cases
•Barrow — 29 cases, three deaths
•Jackson — 18 cases
These numbers are based on the patient’s county of residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.