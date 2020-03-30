A second COVID-19 related death has been reported in Barrow County, according to the state’s March 30 update at noon.
The Georgia Department of Public Health releases an update daily at noon and 7 p.m.
Statewide, there are 2,809 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 707 hospitalizations. There have been 87 deaths statewide.
In total, there have been two deaths in Barrow County and one in Gwinnett County.
The two Barrow deaths were a 66-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman. Both had underlying conditions.
The fatality in Gwinnett was an 85-year-old woman, who also had an underlying condition.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Braselton area include:
•Gwinnett — 158 confirmed cases, one death
•Hall — 34 confirmed cases
•Barrow — 7 confirmed cases, two deaths
•Jackson — 2 confirmed cases
These numbers are based on the patient’s county of residence.
Additionally, there have been 41 confirmed cases in Clarke County, with five deaths; 11 confirmed cases in Oconee; three cases in Madison; and one in Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.