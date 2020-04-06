State officials are reporting 7,314 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Georgia.
Of those, 1,332 were hospitalized. There have been 229 deaths.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s April 6 noon update, Gwinnett County is now up to 10 deaths. Barrow County remains at two. Neither Jackson nor Hall County have reported any deaths.
Details from Braselton area counties include:
•Gwinnett — 443 confirmed cases, 10 deaths
•Hall — 131 confirmed cases
•Barrow — 27 confirmed cases, two deaths
•Jackson — 17 cases
