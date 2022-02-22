Braselton’s planning commission and its town council will both hold public hearings over more amendments to the town’s development code.
The planning commission, which is an advisory board, will hold its public hearings Feb. 28 at 7 p.m., while the town council will hold public hearings over the same items on March 10 at 4 p.m. with potential votes following during its March 14 meeting (7 p.m.)
Among the proposals considered are changes to definitions for automotive service stations and gas stations and convenience stores.
An amendment will also be considered to modify the definition of the term “land use” within the codes. An amendment adding a definition for electronic signs is proposed, too.
There are also amendments proposed for the town’s general architectural requirements and non-residential lighting standards as well as an amendment dealing with the prohibition of electronic signs.
Additionally, Braselton leaders will consider an amendment to its planned unit development (PUD) codes related to revisions to PUD proposals.
Both the planning commission and the town council recently approved multiple development code amendments, including an amendment prohibiting new gas stations, drive-through restaurants, car washes and auto service stations in the Hwy. 211 Overlay District.
REZONING REQUESTS
The planning commission and town council will also hold public hearings on a pair of rezoning matters on Feb. 28 and March 10, respectively.
The first is an annexation and rezoning request from VDC Development Group LLC for .084 acres on Thompson Mill Rd. (Gwinnett County Tax Parcel R3006-009A). The property’s current zoning is O and I, but the applicant requests annexation and a rezoning to O-I (office institutional). The applicant seeks to combine this tract with adjacent incorporated property (5950 Thompson Mill Road) for space for a fire lane needed for an assisted living and memory care facility under construction.
The second rezoning request is from Kevin Ringo for 0.85 acres owned by Bobbie L. Odom Kinney on 12510 Lewis Braselton Blvd. (Jackson County Tax Parcel B02 021C). The current zoning of the property is R-1, but the applicant seeks an N-C (Neighborhood Commercial) zoning to use the property for an office.
