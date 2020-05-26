A major rewrite of the Town of Braselton's development codes will be one of the major focuses of the community's 2020 Comprehensive Plan Update.
The draft of the comp plan outlines thousands of details about how the community should grow over the next 20 years, but a lot of that will be tied to the town's zoning and development codes.
"While very detailed, the code is very complicated for a town this size," the comp plan update states. "It’s not unusual for a new development to have a large number of variances for rezonings — this indicates a problem."
The estimated cost of rewriting the town's codes is $155,000.
Among the goals of the rewrite — and of the overall comp plan update — will be to encourage more housing diversity in Braselton, especially affordable housing. The comp plan points out that the town doesn't have enough population to fill all the jobs which have been created in recent years.
The proposals in the comp plan include changing some minimum housing sizes in the codes and to allow one-car garages in future construction.
"Braselton has a goal to diversify housing options that accommodates its varying target market," states the plan. "One way to encourage housing diversity is to identify and change the regulations for residential uses that prohibit the creation of more affordable or more flexible housing types through reducing minimum house sizes."
The plan also calls for allowing mixed housing sizes and lots within some developments. The comp plan says that current strict regulations could "turn off" some developers of quality projects in the community.
WAREHOUSES
The comp plan update also acknowledges that its survey of citizens found little support for more warehouses in the town. That finding wasn't a surprise given the large amount of citizen complaints at zoning hearings about proposed warehouse projects.
Partly as a result of that dynamic, the town's planning map now shows a "condensed" area for Transitional Employment Center, the area designated for warehouses. That area runs west of downtown along I-85, the west side of Hwy. 53 and part of the way down Hwy. 124.
The plan also mentions that in the future, the warehouses could be discontinued for their current use and perhaps could be converted to serve the state's growing film industry.
PROJECTS
The comp plan also outlines a wish list of projects for the town in the coming years, a list that would cost over $46 million if all the projects were done.
Among the top projects outlined are:
• an addition to the library
• a 71-acre recreation area on Hwy. 124; additional parks; extension of Riverwalk.
• transportation projects including new sidewalks, bike paths, new street lighting, highway widening, additional highway signage and a multi-use bridge over Hwy. 211.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other highlights in the updated comp plan include:
• an acknowledgement of the key role Chateau Elan plays in the area's economy.
• says that the I-85 and Hwy. 211 interchange will be "the central gateway to Braselton" and should "boast high-quality development."
• promoting additional conservation, walking and greenspace areas in the town, including possibly annexing land west of Hwy. 53 to "strengthen preservation efforts."
• consider a Community Improvement District for the Hwy. 53 corridor and for the downtown areas to raise money to pay for projects in those areas.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Citizens have until June 17 to to review and comment on the comp plan proposal.
After the feedback period, the plan will be finalized for adoption. The Braselton Town Council could adopt the comp plan update on July 13.
View the comprehensive plan and make comments online at www.braseltoncompplan.com.
