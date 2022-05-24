Braselton leaders are looking to set parameters for residential vs. non-residential uses within planned unit developments (PUD).
The town’s planning commission on Monday (May 23) unanimously voted to recommend a development-code amendment mandating that single-use residential structures will not account for more than 50% of the building ground-floor area throughout a PUD.
Additionally, at least 30% of PUD land will be devoted to passive recreational use.
This measure would prevent developers from creating a PUD made up almost exclusively of residences.
“It’s basically to prevent a situation where all they want to do is build a subdivision,” Braselton Planning and Development director Kevin Keller said.
This amendment would not apply to existing PUD-zoned property.
The planning commission also recommended approval of an amendment that would require that no multi-family or residential living units to be located on the first floor of any PUD building, except for single-family residences located on its own fee-simple lot.
LIMIT ON PUBLIC HEARING POSTPONEMENTS
The Town of Braselton is seeking to cap the number of times an applicant can postpone a public hearing in front of the town council, the planning board or the board of zoning appeals.
A proposed amendment to the town’s codes would limit an applicant to one postponement. Any deferrals following that are at council’s or the boards’ discretion.
Conversely, the planning commission can only postpone a public hearing once without the applicant’s approval.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the amendment.
“We want people to come to our town and develop things,” planning commission chairman Marc Carson said. “But we just want them to be able to work within our timeframes so that it’s not so disruptive.”
Before voting, the board recommended a cancellation notice of at least two business days from applicants prior to a planning commission public hearing. The original amendment required eight hours notice.
The planning board also recommended raising the postponement fee to $300 per deferral, up from $100.
If the council or either of the boards opt to postpone a public hearing, the applicant will not be charged.
The planning commission's discussion of the amendment came as a public hearing for a conditional use permit for a gas station and convenience store in the Hwy. 53 Overlay district was again postponed. The applicant, Ed Merchant, requested the public hearing to be moved to June. This is the third time the public hearing has been deferred.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMITS
The Braselton Planning Commission voted to recommend a proposed amendment that would require a conditional use permit for gas stations and convenience stores in neighborhood and general commercial districts.
The amendment would not supersede regulations in more restrictive overlay districts where the use is prohibited.
The planning board also recommended approval of a development-code amendments to replace the term “fast food” with “restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs” for consistency and make restaurant drive-in/drive-throughs a conditional use in all zoning districts where “fast food” was permitted by right.
In other business, the planning commission recommended approval of amendments that would allow an applicant to package variance or modification requests and conditional-use permit requests with a zoning change request. “This allows it all to be considered together,” Keller said.
