Hoschton residents weighed in on a proposed property last week and will have two more opportunities this week.
The Hoschton City Council, which held a public hearing over a proposed 3.5 millage rate last Thursday (Sept. 1), will hold two more hearings this Thursday (Sept. 8). The first is set for 10 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. Both will be held at the Hoschton train depot. The council is expected to vote on the proposed property tax immediately after the second hearing during a called meeting.
The city does not currently levy a property tax, but city leaders said one is needed to provide a guaranteed revenue stream for the growing city. Residents filled the depot last week for the first hearing to voice their opinions.
“It's just that this thing caught us by surprise; it’s a large increase from one year to the next,” Andrew Vera, who lives in Cresswind, said of the potential of paying both city and county property taxes. “I understand the need for it. I understand the potential for this whole community to look fabulous in another five or six years … I just want to make sure that things are done wisely, fairly and you take all these considerations into account.”
Hoschton leaders have said a city tax is largely needed to fund the city’s 13-month-old police department and maintain city roads. The city’s largest source of revenue comes from building permits. The proposed property tax will generate approximately $750,000, and the majority of that revenue — $400,000 — would be allotted to the police department.
“Police departments are extremely expensive to operate,” said Shannon Sell, who wrapped up his stint as Hoschton’s interim city manager last week. “We had town hall meetings, similar to this … there was an overwhelming public outcry for the police department to come back to Hoschton.”
Of the remaining revenue, the city would allot $200,000 to road improvements. Sell said older roads in the city need improving, including ones the county no longer maintains, while a host of new roads will need repairs in around 25 years. The remaining $150,000 of the tax revenue would go toward general administration.
Sell compared Hoschton’s proposed millage rate to that of nearby cities: Winder, just over 6 mills; Jefferson, just over 5 mills; Royston, 10 mills; and Loganville, just over 11 mills. Sell said the millage rate proposed by the city is less than that set by the West Jackson Fire Department (3.63 mills), which is independent from Jackson County Fire.
“I was elected mayor here a couple of years ago,” Sell said. “I was as anti-tax as it got. I used to fuss with the previous mayor about it. (But) you get in and look at the numbers and see where the money comes and where it goes, there is no long-term health for the City of Hoschton, and survivability, without a city property tax.”
Sell noted that the city adds an average of 25 people a week to its population.
“And y’all expect services — there’s nothing wrong with that,” Sell said. “You deserve it. But you’ve got to play for what you get.”
CITIZEN COMMENTS
Several residents’ questions centered around the police department in relation to the proposed property tax.
One resident, Stevie Hurst, asked if the tax money would again fund a large police department, pointing to the financial turmoil the city encountered when it previously had a police department. The former police department, disbanded over a decade ago, had as many as 12 officers (though not all full time).
“The size of the (previous) police department was way out of whack, of course,” councilman Tracy Carswell said in response to Hurst's comments.
Councilman James Lawson, commenting earlier in the meeting, said he didn’t think the city needed an 11-person police department.
“Let’s keep it small and manageable,” he said. “It wasn’t that way when they had it here last time.”
Karl Frey, who lives in Cresswind, asked about law enforcement response times and the need for a city police department. Councilman Adam Ledbetter told Frey that the county sheriff’s office is short 43 deputies and said he felt the need was warranted.
But Aaron Lutz, who lives in Twin Lakes, questioned the impact of the police department since its inception, saying citizens haven’t seen a “demonstrable impact.”
“What has the police office done now, and what are they going to do in the future?” he asked.
City leaders said the department makes daily patrols and has made several arrests.
Meanwhile, Vera said the city devoted approximately $359,000 for the police department in its 2022 budget without taxes and asked why taxes were now needed to support it. Sell said other parts of the budget were reduced to provide that total for the department.
As for revenue, Lutz asked why the city needed a property tax if building permits were the main source of revenue, noting an abundance of new construction.
“We’re that concerned in such a short term of running out of that big revenue stream?” he asked.
But Hoschton finance director Tiffany Wheeler said the city is down 50 building permits this year.
“We have hit a major halt in building permits coming in,” she said.
Making a general comment, Frey expressed concern about the introduction of any new taxes.
“Taxes never get cut after they start,” he said.
