Hoschton residents

Hoschton residents attend a Sept. 1 hearing over a proposed city property tax. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Hoschton residents weighed in on a proposed property last week and will have two more opportunities this week.

The Hoschton City Council, which held a public hearing over a proposed 3.5 millage rate last Thursday (Sept. 1), will hold two more hearings this Thursday (Sept. 8). The first is set for 10 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. Both will be held at the Hoschton train depot. The council is expected to vote on the proposed property tax immediately after the second hearing during a called meeting.

