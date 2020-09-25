Most Braselton area schools topped the state and national averages on the SAT.
The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2020 SAT score averages.
Only two high schools in Braselton’s four-county area — Cherokee Bluff High School and Winder-Barrow High School — scored below the state average. WBHS was also below the national average.
Mean scores included:
- Mill Creek High School (Gwinnett County), 1131
- Jefferson High School, 1129
- Buford High School, 1125
- Flowery Branch High School (Hall County), 1079
- Jackson County Comprehensive High (Jackson County), 1057
- State, 1043
- Cherokee Bluff High School (Hall County), 1036
- Nation, 1030
- Winder-Barrow High School (Barrow County), 1019
