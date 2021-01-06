Most Braselton-area counties supported the two incumbent Republican U.S. Senate candidates in the Jan. 5 runoff election. But it appears the two Democratic candidates have secured the seats statewide.
Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff led incumbent Republican David Perdue, with 2,240,822 votes to Perdue’s 2,203,958 votes.
Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock led incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler with 2,259,769 votes to Loeffler’s 2,185,063 votes.
Statewide, in the Public Service Commission District 4 race, incumbent Republican Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr., led Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman with 2,223,673 votes to Blackman’s 2,173,734 votes.
BRASELTON AREA
Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties all heavily supported Perdue and Loeffler in the runoff. Gwinnett County favored Democrats Ossoff and Warnock, but Braselton-area precincts in Gwinnett favored the Republicans.
Here’s the breakdown for each county:
•Barrow: Perdue, 71.07%, over Ossoff, 28.93%; and Loeffler, 70.64%, over Warnock, 29.36%
•Gwinnett: Ossoff, 60.07%, over Perdue, 39.93%; and Warnock, 60.59%, over Loeffler, 39.41%
•Hall: Perdue, 72.38%, over Ossoff, 27.62%; and Loeffler, 71.85%, over Warnock, 28.15%
•Jackson: Perdue, 79.18%, over Ossoff, 20.82%; and Loeffler, 78.75%, over Warnock, 21.25%
