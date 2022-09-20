MPLM-RoadAtlanta-NOV2021-SAT-SeanMontgomery-58.jpg

Cars from Acura, Cadillac and Mazda occupy the top three positions during an early lap of the 2021 Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta. 

 Photo courtesy of Sean Montgomery/Road Atlanta

The Motul Petit Le Mans will celebrate its 25th year with four days’ worth of on-track battles (Sept. 28-Oct. 1), culminating in the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech championship finale showdown on Oct. 1 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The final-day race serves as Round Four of the Michelin Endurance Cup – a four-round championship within the larger IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship made up exclusively of the endurance rounds on the season-long calendar.

