The Motul Petit Le Mans will celebrate its 25th year with four days’ worth of on-track battles (Sept. 28-Oct. 1), culminating in the 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech championship finale showdown on Oct. 1 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The final-day race serves as Round Four of the Michelin Endurance Cup – a four-round championship within the larger IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship made up exclusively of the endurance rounds on the season-long calendar.
The IMEC tallies points from the four endurance rounds throughout the season to decide a winner. A total of 52 hours of competition between the four events will decide the winner of this prestigious and coveted title.
While the 10-hour Saturday race is the feature of the weekend schedule, there is plenty of additional racing action between IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship sessions.
Beginning on Wednesday and culminating on Friday with the FOX Factory 120, fans can experience additional series of racing. The FOX Factory 120 on Friday afternoon showcases the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, while the IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup North America and the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich will also be competing for victory at the Motul Petit Le Mans event weekend.
FOX Factory 120
The FOX Factory 120 on Friday of race week is a 120-minute flat out sprint to the checkered flag for all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams. This feature race showcases manufacturers from the likes of Chevrolet, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Aston Martin and more as they duel for the top step of the podium.
Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 28
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. PRACTICE #1 - MAZDA MX-5
9:45 a.m. - 10:25 a.m. PRACTICE #1 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Lunch
11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PRACTICE #1 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
12:45 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. PRACTICE #2 - MAZDA MX-5
1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. PRACTICE #2 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Break
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. PRACTICE #1 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
3:45 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. QUALIFYING - MAZDA MX-5
Thursday, Sept. 29
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. PRACTICE #2 - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. QUALIFYING - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
9:50 a.m. - 11:20 a.m. Practice #1 - WeatherTech championship (All Classes)
11:40 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. QUALIFYING - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. PRACTICE #2 - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
1:15 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. Lunch
1:45 p.m. - 1:50 p.m. PRE-RACE - MAZDA MX-5
1:50 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. RACE #1 - MAZDA MX-5 - 45 MINUTES
2:55 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. Practice #2 - WeatherTech championship (Restricted As Below)
2:55 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. Practice #2 - WeatherTech championship (GTD/LMP3/LMP2 Bronze only)
3:10 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. Practice #2 - WeatherTech championship (GTD PRO/DPi)
4:55 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PRE-RACE - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
5:00 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. RACE #1 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP - 40 MINUTES
6:00 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. QUALIFYING - MICHELIN CHALLENGE TCR
6:20 p.m. - 6:35 p.m. QUALIFYING - MICHELIN CHALLENGE GS
6:35 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Dinner
6:45 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. Corvette Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
7:05 p.m. - 7:25 p.m. On Track Media Activity (hot track)
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Practice #3 - WeatherTech championship (All Classes)
9:00 p.m. - 9:10 p.m. Safety Car Night Session - WeatherTech championship (SC drivers only)
Friday, Sept. 30
7:55 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. PRE-RACE - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. RACE - PROTOTYPE CHALLENGE - 1 HOUR AND 30 MINUTES
9:45 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. PRE-RACE - MAZDA MX-5
9:50 a.m. - 10:35 a.m. RACE #2 - MAZDA MX-5 - 45 MINUTES
11:00 a.m. - noon Driver Autograph Session - WeatherTech championship at Tea.m. Transporters in the Paddock
10:50 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. PRE-RACE - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP
10:55 a.m. - 11:35 a.m. RACE #2 - PORSCHE CARRERA CUP - 40 MINUTES
noon - 1:00 p.m. Lunch Break / Pre-Race
12:05 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. IMSA Hot Lap Experience (by invitation only)
12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. PRE-RACE - OPEN GRID / FAN WALK, PRESENTED BY HAGERTY - PIT LANE - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. PRE-RACE FORMATION LAPS - MICHELIN CHALLENGE
1:10 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. RACE - FOX FACTORY 120 FOR THE IMSA MICHELIN PILOT CHALLENGE - 2 HOURS
3:15 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. Cadillac Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
3:25 p.m. - 3:35 p.m. Lexus Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
3:40 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech championship (GTD - Silver/Bronze only/GTD PRO - Any Driver)
4:05 p.m. - 4:20 p.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech championship (LMP3 - Silver <30/Bronze only)
4:30 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Qualifying - WeatherTech championship (LMP2 - Bronze only/DPi - Any Driver)
4:55 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. Porsche Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
5:20 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. BMW Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
5:45 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Acura Car Corral Laps - limit 100 cars (IMSA)
Saturday, Oct. 1
9:15 a.m. - 9:35 a.m. Warm Up - WeatherTech championship (All Classes) Cars may remain in Pit Lane
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. IMSA On track activity (hot track)
10:40 a.m. - noon WeatherTech championship Pre-Race / IMSA Hot Lap Experience (by invitation only)
10:50 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. WeatherTech championship - Open Grid / Fan Walk, Presented By Hagerty and Driver Introductions - Front Straight
noon - 12:10 p.m. WeatherTech championship - Formation Laps
12:10 p.m. - 10:10 p.m. Race - 25th Annual Motul Petit Le Mans for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship - 10 Hours
