The cleaning staff of a Hwy. 53 hotel reportedly discovered an assortment of drugs in a room vacated by a guest.
According to the incident report filed with Braselton police, the employees found a brown and white crystal substance, blue and white pills with no label or prescription bottle and a vial containing an unknown liquid.
The guest who booked the room was reportedly arrested in Cumming and did not return to collect his belongings.
Other items found included a clear plastic pipe, a digital scale with residue and a plastic bag containing prescription medication.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•drug investigation on Hwy. 124 where a driver was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Police reportedly discovered the marijuana during a traffic stop for an expired license plate decal. An officer searched the vehicle after reporting that it smelled like marijuana.
•domestic disturbance on Broadmoor Dr. where a woman reportedly stood at the front door of a residence with a knife. The woman said she and a man argued over marijuana, and the conflict escalated. She said she armed herself with a knife due to the man's past physical violence but said no physical altercation occurred between the two during the incident.
•drug investigation on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle passenger was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects and possession of tobacco by a minor. The driver was cited for speeding and possession of tobacco by a minor.
•domestic disturbance on I-85 where a woman reportedly exited a vehicle with her children on an interstate ramp after arguing with her fiancé about gas for the car.
•information on Blanc Way where an officer reported playing basketball with a group of kids he saw in the street. "During my encounter with the young teens, I was able to show a positive outlook on law enforcement and show that the Braselton Police Department is here for our community, and we are not only here to enforce the law," the officer wrote in a report. After their game, the kids requested to take a photo with the officer, according to the report.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police included:
•Damion Keyshawn Chambers, 18, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of marijuana, no proof of insurance, headlight requirement and failure to change a name or address on a driver's license. Chambers was arrested after an officer reportedly found liquid THC in a vape cart on Chambers after searching his pockets. According to the arrest report, a bag of marijuana was also found in his vehicle. Chambers and his vehicle were searched after he was pulled over for a reported headlight violation.
•Robert S. Thompson, 52, 194 Woodlawn Ave., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container violation and failure to yield to a right-of-way. Thompson was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test following an automobile accident during which he drove on an interstate onramp in the wrong direction.
•Adolphus Jerrard Bullock, 45, 2143 Bruce Ave., Columbus — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), suspended/canceled/revoked registration and suspended or revoked driver's license. Bullock was arrested during a traffic stop after reportedly being found possessing a firearm and admitting to being a convicted felon. Police also found the vehicle's passenger in possession of a bag of marijuana. An officer pulled Bullock over for reportedly driving with canceled registration and without insurance.
•Kara Lynn Phillips, 27, 1414 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass — loitering/prowling and criminal trespass/damage to property. An officer arrested Phillips after she reportedly headbutted a customer at a gas station, banged on the door of a Chardonnay Trace residence and slapped a car window. The resident of the Chardonnay Trace home told police Phillips also damaged his water spigot and multiple packages on his porch. She reportedly attempted to run while being arrested. According to a gas station employee, Phillips had reportedly been loitering around the area all night.
•David T. Bridges, 68, 200 Little River Farms Trail, Canton — driving under the influence of alcohol, no proof of insurance and failure to yield to a right-of-way. Bridges was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test following an accident for which he was at fault.
