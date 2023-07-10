A Flowery Branch teenager has been charged as a juvenile following a Sunday (July 9) afternoon shooting incident on I-985 northbound that left a woman injured and several vehicles with damage, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged the 16-year-old male suspect with one count each of aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. Additional charges are pending as investigators complete reports on at least nine other vehicles that sustained damage from pellet gun fire.
