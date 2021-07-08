Ben Munro will be taking the helm as editor of The Braselton News starting Aug. 1.
Munro has been the long-time sports editor of The Herald where he has won numerous awards for his writing and photography. Both the Braselton News and The Jackson Herald are part of Mainstreet Newspapers headquartered in Jefferson.
Munro began working for Mainstreet Newspapers in his native Madison County in 1998. After graduating from UGA with a degree in journalism in 2001, Munro became sports editor of the Madison County Journal and The Commerce News. He became sports editor of The Jackson Herald in 2010.
Munro is married to Dr. Jessica Griffin, who owns and operates Magnolia Veterinary Hospital in Hoschton. They live with their two children in Dacula.
Current Braselton News editor Alex Buffington will become Associate Editor for News of The Jackson Herald, Jefferson, and will also be attending graduate school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.