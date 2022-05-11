Maria Vega Solis held all three of her babies at once for the first time ever Thursday — a moment that proved emotional for the new mother of triplets.
“It was like, overwhelming,” Vega Solis said. “Really overwhelming. I never expected three. I was praying for one, and I got three.”
The Vega Solis siblings made history as the first triplets ever delivered at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton, which opened in 2015.
The triplets — Maria, Samuel and Leah — were born a combined four minutes apart from one another on April 18.
Maria (4 pounds, 1 ounce) arrived at 4:30 p.m., followed by Samuel (4 pounds, 8 ounces) at 4:32 p.m. and then Leah (3 pounds, 13 ounces) at 4:34 p.m.
The triplets, born 51 days premature, are healthy babies, but remain at NGMC-Braselton for monitoring. Vega Solis noted that the three have now reached the phase where hospital staff is teaching them how to feed from a bottle.
Vega Solis, who gave birth 32-weeks-and-five-days into her pregnancy, visits her babies every day but hadn’t had the opportunity to hold the three of them at the same time until a photo shoot arranged last week by the hospital.
Vega Solis, who celebrated her first Mother's Day over the weekend, said she’s feeling much better in the three weeks that have passed since the triplets' birth.
“My body is getting (back) to the old shape, and I’m feeling a lot better,” Vega Solis said. “Having them is just exciting.”
Vega Solis said her babies are already showing off their own distinct personalities, remarking that the three are “really different.”
“Samuel is in the middle,” Vega Solis said. “He doesn’t ask for too much. He’s just laid back. Maria, she’s really wild. She wants to be attended to at the moment she wants to.
“Leah, she’s quiet, but she wants attention, too. She’s always making noises so she can get some attention. Maria, she’s going to scream when she wants attention … But they are really different.”
Vega Solis and her husband, Aroldo Juarez, plan a small, low-key homecoming for the babies when they’re released from the hospital. She hopes the triplets will come home on June 8, their original due date.
The new mother doesn’t want to fathom the grocery bill in the upcoming years.
“I don’t even want to think about it,” Vega Solis said with a laugh. “I’m just going to enjoy the moment, but it’s going to be … whew.”
Vega Solis expressed her joy of being a mother to three.
“They are my biggest blessing, and I’m so happy and thankful for everybody here at the hospital,” she said. “Everybody has been really nice and have been taking care of my babies really, really good. I’m so grateful with the Lord for that.”
