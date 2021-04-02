MyGeorgia Credit Union (formerly HALLCO Community Credit Union) recently announced its merger with Athens-based First Reliance Federal Credit Union. This comes one year after announcing its merger with Habersham Federal Credit Union.
MyGeorgia is a not-for-profit organization owned by its members and directed by a voluntary board of directors. The directors are credit union members who are elected by the membership and serve without pay. Accounts are insured up to $250,000 through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U. S. government agency.
Prior to the merger, MyGeorgia served the banking needs of more than 17,000 members within an eight-county district of North Georgia. Following the merger with First Reliance Federal Credit Union, that membership base expands to 20,000 members within a 12-county district. As a “community-chartered” credit union, membership at MyGeorgia Credit Union is now available to individuals who live or work in Banks, Clarke, Dawson, Habersham, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun and White counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.