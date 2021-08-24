Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville is one of 10 state hospitals that will receive national guard personnel to assist medical staff during this latest surge of COVID-19.
Gov. Brian Kemp, on Tuesday (Aug. 24), announced the deployment of 105 national guard members to hospitals around the state. Other locations besides Gainesville are Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick; Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta; Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge; Phoebe Putney, Albany; Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah; Navicent Health, Macon; Grady Hospital, Atlanta; Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville; and Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins.
The move is being done in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health.
“These guardsmen will assist our frontline healthcare workers as they provide quality medical care during the current increase in cases and hospitalizations, and I greatly appreciate general (Thomas) Carden and his team for their willingness to answer the call again in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said. “This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”
