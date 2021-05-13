Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) kicked off National Nurses Week with a visit from LeAnn Thieman – a nationally recognized speaker and author of Chicken Soup for the Nurse’s Soul.
Her presentation about the importance of taking care of your physical, mental and spiritual health was made possible by donations to the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) COVID Relief Fund.
A recording of her presentation is available on the NGHS website for healthcare workers and others to view at www.nghs.com/nurses-week. To learn how donations to the NGHS Foundation improve access to mental health services, visit www.nghs.com/give/mental-health.
