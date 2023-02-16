Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators seized fentanyl and methamphetamine worth a combined $19,000 on the street during a multi-agency investigation resulting in three arrests this week, according to a press release from the agency.
Investigators arrested David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, all from Murphy, North Carolina, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Pkwy. on Feb. 14. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for one count each of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine for each suspect.
During the stop, investigators seized approximately 40 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and roughly $3,000 cash. Investigators also charged Jones with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
HCSO worked in tandem with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Cherokee County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Division on the case.
All three suspects remained in the Hall County Jail without bond on Thursday, Feb. 16. Additional arrests are not anticipated.
