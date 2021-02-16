Nearly 270 homes have been sold in the first six months of community-wide sales at Twin Lakes in Hoschton.
Home builders at Twin Lakes in Hoschton include DR Horton, Eastwood Homes and Fischer Homes, with Kolter Homes serving as the active adult component at Cresswind Georgia. Since July 1, when all builders at Twin Lakes officially opened for sales with decorated models, 266 homes have collectively been sold.
The master-planned community is set to have 2,600 homes upon completion. The active adult section by Kolter Homes, Cresswind Georgia, will feature 1,300 low-maintenance, single-family homes currently priced from the mid-$200,000s to $400,000s.
A number of amenities are also planned in the community, including walking trails, a lakeview clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, an event lawn, bandshell, state-of-the-art fitness center powered by EGYM, social ballroom, arts and crafts studio and game rooms. There are also two community lakes on the property for fishing, kayaking and canoeing. Expected to open in March 2022, Kolter Homes recently broke ground on the Cresswind clubhouse.
This spring, Cresswind will open its first phase of the resident-exclusive Pickleball Center for play. Upon completion, this complex will include more than 41 courts, estimated to be the largest private pickleball complex in Georgia and one of the largest in the Southeast. Capable of hosting large-scale tournaments, the first proposed event at the Pickleball Center will be the inaugural Cresswind Cup, bringing together players and neighbors from Cresswind communities across the Southeast. Tournament dates are currently in planning.
