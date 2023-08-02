Braselton Boy Scout Troop 146 is still feeling the effects of powerful storms that swept through the area two weeks ago.
On July 20, a large tree crashed on top of the troop’s 15-seat van while parked at New Liberty United Methodist Church, collapsing the vehicle’s roof, shattering the front windshield and leaving the troop without transportation. The troop held a Saturday cleanup day to remove and cut up the tree.
“They use it to travel on a monthly basis,” said Megan Knapp, who has a son in the troop and serves as one of the troop’s parent leaders. “Right now, it’s a pretty big loss for them.”
The troop, headed by Scout Master David Dickson, has started a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/741d8242 to replace its old 1990 model van and get them back on the road. As of Tuesday (Aug. 1) morning, $2,920 had been raised.
According to Knapp, the troop doesn’t hold a large reserve and is attempting to generate whatever it can to foot the approximate $15,000 to $20,000 price tag for a used van.
In addition to the GoFundMe page, a benefit event was scheduled for Sliced in Hoschton on Tuesday, while a few people plan to donate through New Liberty — the troop’s host church.
The troop, which has 10-12 active members, will seek to do its own fundraising to add to whatever donations it receives.
These scouts need transportation soon as they’ll begin taking once-a-month camping trips starting this month, in addition to activities in between. While the group could travel in a caravan, riding as a group has been essential to the troop experience. Knapp said the sentimental loss of the van is almost worse than the physical loss.
“They enjoy riding together and making memories together,” she said. “Think about the days when you rode the school bus all the time and how many memories you made. So, they’re all very upset … I’m trying to see what we can do to help these boys.”
