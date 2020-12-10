Sterling on the Lake by Newland has welcomed its newest addition to the community, a 55+ neighborhood that opened on December 5.
Sterling on the Lake is owned in a joint venture partnership between North America Sekisui House, LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, and Newland, the master developer of the community. Sterling on the Lake is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S.
“There’s a variety of home options in the area, but nothing combines the multi-generational resident mix and amenities that Sterling on the Lake offers,” said Chris Whittaker, Vice President of Operations at Newland. “Its convenient location makes it especially attractive for active adults with the Blue Ridge Mountains to the north and Atlanta to the south. There is also plenty of accessibility to health care, shopping, dining, golf and more, just around the corner.”
Upon completion, The Retreat at Sterling on the Lake will include 214 Hall County homes, each designed with the active-adult lifestyle in mind. Each house features ranch-style living, open concepts, chef-inspired kitchens and professional lawn care maintenance. Home buyers can choose from multiple floor plans, with either single-level living or a 1.5 story design for extra bonus space.
Residents will also have access to a variety of amenities within the neighborhood, including The Retreat clubhouse, which features fitness and aerobics rooms, a pool table and a selection of indoor and outdoor gathering areas. In addition to the clubhouse, residents can participate in a tennis or pickleball match on the sports courts or unwind in the pool. Within the greater Sterling on the Lake community, residents can also access the Lakeside Clubhouse with a fitness center, movie theater and catering kitchen, additional tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts, resort-like pools, trails, green spaces and a full-time activities director. Lake Lanier is also closely located to the community for fishing and boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.