An additional Jackson County Emergency Medical Services ambulance is operating out of the West Jackson EMS Station.
This additional EMS unit will be operating daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to supplement the existing unit that operates 24-hours-a-day seven-days-a-week. This additional unit has been assigned to the West Jackson Station due to the increased volume of calls for service in that area.
"The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will continue to monitor the increase in calls for EMS services throughout the county as the county population increases and will add EMS units to other areas of the county as conditions warrant," the county said in a news release. "It is the goal of the BOC to continue to provide a high level of Emergency Medical Service to all citizens of the county and to have response times that meet or beat industry standards."
The West Jackson EMS Station is located at 11917 Lewis Braselton Boulevard in Braselton.
