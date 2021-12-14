What will be a new-look Braselton Town Council in January convened last week in an unofficial capacity for a briefing session over upcoming projects and issues.
Mayor-elect Kurt Ward met Thursday (Dec. 9) at Braselton Town Hall with newly elected councilmen Richard Harper and James Murphy and current council members Becky Richardson and Jim Joedecke, whose terms both extend through December 2023.
The gathering did not constitute a quorum or an official meeting.
One of the main topics of discussion was the future of Hwy. 211 through Braselton. The highway will be expanded in parts of three different counties within Braselton’s town limits, and Joedecke requested a meeting of “all stakeholders” involved with the project.
Ward said there’s a “level of frustration” concerning Hwy. 211 among residents.
“A request that got brought to my attention is that ‘Can you find a better way to communicate to us what is (Hwy.) 211 eventually going to look like and what is the proposed timeline for doing that?’” he said.
Related to Hwy. 211, a multi-use bridge to allow pedestrians, bikes and golf carts to safely cross the highway is nearing the bid process, according to town manager Jennifer Scott. Property has already been acquired.
Other road-related issues brought up included safety concerns on Chardonnay Trace at the intersection of Hwy. 53. An additional lane is being added to Chardonnay Trace from Hwy. 53 to the entrance to The Vineyard subdivision.
Park and recreational space was another focus of discussion with a 71-acre park on Hwy. 124 in the works. Additionally, improvements to the Mulberry River Walk are planned to connect that trail to walking trails at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. A separate phase will extend the path to the 71-acre park.
There was unanimous support among the newly elected and current council members at the meeting for more parks.
Murphy, referencing remarks he heard made by current Mayor Bill Orr, said park space will help promote connectivity in a town divided by four counties and four school systems.
“We need to do our part to create more of a sense of community,” he said.
OTHER ISSUES
Other topics the new council will consider beginning in January include:
•a rewrite of the town’s development code for which a consultant has been hired. Drafts of the document will be available January.
•way-finding signage to direct visitors to the town’s businesses and attractions.
•appointments to the town’s urban redevelopment agency, visitor’s bureau authority and community improvement district board.
•a downtown master plan.
•an art master plan and appointment of board members to the town’s art council.
•the FY 2023 budget.
The new council also briefly mentioned a suggestion from council member Peggy Slappey, whose term ends this month, to start a school within Braselton. The town could not create a city school system, according to town attorney Gregory Jay, but a group could start a charter system within Braselton. Jay added that he has not heard of a town chartering a school.
The group also briefly discussed golf cart safety, following a recent accident in front of Ace Hardware.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.