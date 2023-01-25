Nedza

Chris Nedza of Advanced Technology Development Center addresses those in attendance at the inaugural BraseltonTech "spark session" workshop on Jan. 12 at the Braselton Civic Center. 

Tech support is taking on a new meaning now in Braselton.

In partnership with the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) in Atlanta, the town has launched “BraseltonTech” to help guide up-and-coming tech companies. BraseltonTech is hosting a monthly lineup of workshops at the Braselton Civic Center aimed at tech entrepreneurs.

