Tech support is taking on a new meaning now in Braselton.
In partnership with the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) in Atlanta, the town has launched “BraseltonTech” to help guide up-and-coming tech companies. BraseltonTech is hosting a monthly lineup of workshops at the Braselton Civic Center aimed at tech entrepreneurs.
“I have done lots of startups and sold them and built them and stuff like that,” said ATDC’s Chris Nedza, who serves as ATDC’s interim lead entrepreneur-in-residence. “I’ve got a lot of experience. And ATDC people have a lot of experience. And so these topics are all experiential based.”
BraseltonTech’s first workshop, or “spark session,” was held on Jan. 12 and discussed startup secrets for tech companies. February’s session will explore pitching to investors. March’s session will examine fundraising mistakes.
The sessions are more than just financially and logistically based. July’s spark session is entitled “Headed for Divorce?” and discusses work-life balance.
These initial spark sessions will run through August, with more workshops to be added.
In collaborating with ATDC, which is housed at Georgia Tech, Braselton has partnered with the oldest technology business accelerator in the U.S. Its graduating companies have generated over $3 billion in venture capital, according to BrasletonTech’s website.
“We are so fortunate that we have that access to ATDC,” Nedza said.
These workshops are inspired by the experiences of ATDC’s experts who have navigated the hurdles young tech companies face.
“And that is the value,” said Nedza. “We’ve put our face on the frying pan, so we want to help. You can either do it, or I can help you not do it by learning from my mistakes.”
Spark sessions are only the beginning of the overarching plan for BraseltonTech, whose organizers hope it will eventually resemble thriving “tech ecosystems” in Alpharetta, Norcross and Peachtree Corners.
The goal is to grow BraseltonTech into a tech ecosystem with its own space to house tech startups through short-term leases. There, these businesses will be assessed, advised and connected to investors by ATDC officials.
BraseltonTech is particularly meaningful for Nedza, who is a Braselton resident.
Nedza praised the town’s mayor, Kurt Ward, and the council’s support of this initiative. In September, Braselton leaders approved a resolution for the town to enter into its partnership with ATDC. That action came after Ward said he talked with Nedza for seven or eight months about establishing a tech ecosystem or incubator in Braselton.
“Kurt works hard,” Nedza said. “He’s got a vision, and I love the town council. We have everything lined up and every resource and, man, we have got incredible talent in Braselton.”
That talent includes the younger population. Nedza sees BraseltonTech as an opportunity for tech startups to partner with local high schools. Seckinger High School, a technology-based school, sits less than 15 minutes from Braselton, as do Jackson County and Mill Creek high schools. Nedza said these fledgling tech businesses could put tech-savvy students to work, providing valuable experience.
“Who better to do social media and know social media better than high school students?” said Nedza, who has taught in the Gwinnett County School System. “… Let’s connect that to real work. Our tech companies and our startups need that support, and our students love it.”
Meanwhile, Nedza encourages tech entrepreneurs to join a community of individuals at BraseltonTech with similar goals, ideas and challenges.
“The old saying, ‘you are who you hang out with,’ one of the values of having a place where you’ve got other entrepreneurs is you’re dealing with the same issues and you’re able to bounce (ideas) off,” Nedza said. “ … Man, there’s a lot of value having that wisdom and that counsel in the ecosystem.”
For more information, visit https://www.braseltontec.com/.
BraseltonTech ‘spark sessions’
*All sessions run from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Braselton Civic Center
•Pitching to investors, Feb. 9
•Fundraising mistakes, March 9
•Should I stay or should I go?, April 13
•Cap table IQ, May 18
•Get some equity back, June 15
•Headed for divorce?, July 13
•You call this a storm?, Aug. 10
