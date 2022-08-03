Hoschton Q&A

Citizens attend a question and answer session with Hoschton City Council members on Thursday (July 28). The hour-long event eventually drew a standing-room only crowd. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

The Hoschton City Council debuted a citizen Q&A Thursday (July 28), fielding questions about the city’s new town hall and longstanding traffic problems, among other issues, during the hour-long event.

City leaders attending the session were Mayor Lauren O’Leary and councilman Tracy Carswell. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell and city clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison were also on hand to address citizens. The event, which city hopes to make a monthly session, drew a standing-room only crowd at city hall.

