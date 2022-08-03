The Hoschton City Council debuted a citizen Q&A Thursday (July 28), fielding questions about the city’s new town hall and longstanding traffic problems, among other issues, during the hour-long event.
City leaders attending the session were Mayor Lauren O’Leary and councilman Tracy Carswell. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell and city clerk Jennifer Kidd-Harrison were also on hand to address citizens. The event, which city hopes to make a monthly session, drew a standing-room only crowd at city hall.
According the panel, all structural steel for the new city hall framework has been received while Georgia Power is relocating power lines to accommodate the future structure. City staff and city leaders hope to move into the building by the end of the year.
Among its features will be a meeting room equipped with a microphone system for each council member for council meetings. The room will also feature a display screen. In addition to administrative and meeting room space, the building will include a rental space equipped to accommodate a restaurant.
The new city hall, whose appearance is designed to fit that of Hoschton’s historic downtown, is being constructed on the town green and will occupy nearly all of that open space. The current city hall space will be rented out once the new building is complete.
As for the city’s traffic issues, city leaders were again asked about installing a traffic light at the busy intersection of Hwy. 53 and Peachtree Rd., but they reiterated that only the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) can make changes to a state route. But O’Leary said city leadership has stressed to the DOT a need for one.
“We have reached out several times to the DOT,” said O’Leary, who also said she’s contacted state senator Frank Ginn, who serves on the transportation board, about the issue.
Carswell said absence of a traffic light on Hwy. 53 isn’t for a lack of the city trying.
“We are communicating as much as we can with the Department of Transportation,” he said. “They know our needs. We’ve done what we can do other than grabbing them by the shirt and forcing them to do something, which won’t get anything done.”
Some residents, however, complained that the council is approving developments with too much density and pushing more cars out onto Hwy. 53, exacerbating traffic and safety problems along the two-lane state route.
“Until that (traffic light) is literally a project on their (the DOT’s) list, or perhaps in progress, we have a responsibility to pay attention to that and take that in mind when we pass these rezonings and super-dense housing projects,” resident Christina Brown said.
In a related matter, Sell told residents that property easements are being secured in town with plans to build a cart path system to connect the city’s large neighborhoods on the south end of town — Twin Lakes and Cresswind — to downtown businesses via golf cart to help reduce traffic on Hwy. 53.
Meanwhile, residents only briefly mentioned a proposed city tax for which the council will hold three public meetings in August. The city is looking at enacting a millage rate of 3.5 on city property owners to largely help fund Hoschton’s re-instated police department and maintain the city’s roads. Public hearings are set for Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and then at 6 p.m. All meetings will be held at the city’s historic train depot.
Other topics discussed included:
•the planned Hoschton Publix. According to Sell, construction could begin by the end of the year and potentially be complete by the end of 2023. Plans call for a 48,000 square-foot supermarket with adjoining commercial spaces.
•the current water tower. Sell said the tower located in the middle of downtown will go offline when new tanks on the north and south sides of town are both complete. The northside tank is nearing completion. The city must decide between removing the old tower or continuing to maintain it once it’s no longer in use — both of which will cost money.
•the city cemetery. Sell said city workers are removing all items placed around cemetery plots in a section of the cemetery controlled by an ordinance in an attempt to approve the area’s appearance. Items around graves sites were scheduled to be removed Aug. 1. A 30-day notice was given. “It’s ridiculous how some of it is,” Sell said. “Our goal is to clean that up and make it presentable.” One resident said the cemetery grass needs cutting.
•festival parking. The city plans to use a portion of seven acres it has purchased on Broad and White streets as a temporary parking lot for festivals — particularly Hoschton’s fall festival. “Last year’s fall festival was much larger than the year’s before, and we’re expecting this event to dwarf last year’s,” Carswell said. Longterm plans for the property could include a park, playground, trails and potentially a parking deck. The council recently rezoned the property to allow for the construction of a deck, but it’s seeking grant money for the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.