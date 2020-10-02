Hall County governments and community leaders have launched a collaborative effort, encouraging residents to be "hALL in" the fight against COVID-19.
WeArehALLin.com encourages businesses and organizations to take the hALL in pledge – to follow COVID-19 directives and guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the State of Georgia and the White House.
The community is encouraged to take the hALL pledge online, vowing to wear a mask when appropriate, practice social distancing and good hygiene.
“Hall County has an amazing and unique community that prides itself on always striving to be exceptional, so we should never allow ourselves to settle for being average or below average,” said Rob Fowler, volunteer leader of the COVID-19 Community Leaders Coalition. “That’s especially true when it comes to something as important to the physical, mental and financial health of our community as our response to the current pandemic. The coalition members believe the only way we’ll make progress in stopping the spread of this virus is by working together as one.”
To take the hALL in pledge, visit WeArehALLin.com.
You can also find a page where all pledges can be viewed under the "View Pledges" button on the website.
"It’s Gainesville-Hall County’s hope that visitors to this site, even if they don’t take the hALL in pledge, will be able to use the pledge information to know which businesses and/or organizations they plan on visiting require masks, social distancing and following of official COVID-19 directives," according to a news release.
"WeArehALLin.com is also a resource for frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19, as well as prevention techniques, press releases and more. Quick links to COVID-19 information distributed by the CDC, state and coronavirus.gov (White House) are also available at the bottom of the homepage for easy access."
For more information, contact WeArehALLin@hallcounty.org.
