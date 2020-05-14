A new member of the Jackson County Board of Elections could be appointed soon following the sudden death of long-time member Theressa Tate.
Tate, who died last week, had served on the board since 2006. When the board converted to a new system last year, she was reappointed as a representative of the county's Democratic Party.
In addition to her service on the board of elections, Tate was also active in planning the annual MLK Service Committee in Jackson County.
"We are all saddened by the sudden loss of Theressa Tate and wish her family peace in this time," said party chairman Pete Fuller. "She was a tremendous voice in the area and will never be truly replaced."
Fuller said that he would nominate James D. White to the board in Tate's position. Superior Court Judge Joe Booth will make the final appointment decision.
Meanwhile, the board of election's meeting scheduled for May has been canceled, said elections director Jennifer Logan. The next meeting of the board is slated for June 12 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.