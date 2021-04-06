A new county park is in the works for the West Jackson area.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners agreed April 5 to buy 65 acres off of Pocket Rd. for a "passive" greenspace park.
Preliminary plans call for a 1.4 mile hiking and biking trail, fishing and camping activities.
The property abuts Walnut Creek and will be named Tanner Park at Walnut Creek.
The property is owned by Sidney and Victor Tanner. The county agreed to pay $700,000 for the property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOC:
• heard a report that by April 2022, all trash being hauled to the county transfer staton must be under a tarp. The county has hired an off-duty deputy to begin working "trash enforcement" in the county and to cite those who allow litter to blow off of trucks and trailers hauling trash.
• discussed a list of additional roads to be paved in 2021. A final list will be presented to the board at its April 19 meeting.
• discussed updating the county's GDOT speed zone ordinance to reflect the use of speed cameras around schools in the City of Jefferson.
• agreed to appoint Brenda J. Smith to the Northeast Georgia Area agency on Aging for a two-year term.
* proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
