The total cost for the new Jackson County High School on Skelton Rd. in West Jackson is expected to be $68.3 million following bids recently submitted for the project.
The Jackson County Board of Education is expected to take action in a called meeting this week to approve the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) from Carroll Daniel Construction for the new high school facilities. Carroll Daniel's GMP is $46.1 million of the $68.3 million total cost.
"(The) GMP and final project budget came close to (the) intended target, but additional SPLOST funds are required to construct the complete campus," a memo to the board about the construction cost states.
In addition to the actual construction cost, the project also has significant other expenses. Among those are: $7.7 million for grading, $3.3 million for welding; $2 million for paving; architectural fees of $3.3 million; furniture and equipment $2.55 million; and owner cost and contingency of $1.18 million.
The GMP price of $46.1 million does not require any cuts to the size or scope of the high school campus, the board's memo states.
"The value engineering process produced significant reductions in cost while maintaining the complete functionality of the overall high school campus," said the memo. "There were no reductions in building size or loss of any planned facility."
PROJECT EVOLVED
The price tag of the new high school has evolved over the last two years as the scope of the project changed.
Because the school system still has so much debt service to pay for previous projects on the east side of the county, the BOE wasn't sure initially that the system would have the financial capacity to fully fund a complete new high school campus all at once. There was some discussion early on that only a portion of the new high school would be built in Phase 1, with athletic facilities and further additions done later after some of the older debt is retired.
But the passage in March of $53 million in school bonds gave the green light for the board to proceed with building out the full campus. In addition to bond funding, the system will also use SPLOST funds and possibly some of its general fund reserves to fully fund the project.
The new high school is slated to open for the 2020-2021 school year. Once the facility is open, the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School buildings in Jefferson will become a college and career academy designed to serve students from all over the county with vocational classes and college courses.
OCT. 14
At its Oct. 14 meeting, the BOE approved:
• a design/bid/build system for upcoming elementary school HVAC projects.
• spending $150,000 to purchase additional Chromebooks for the system.
