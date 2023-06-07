Hoschton's new city hall on City Square will soon be move-in ready.
City leaders project a June 16 moving date and expect to fully operate in the $1.7 million, 8,695-square-foot facility by June 19.
An August transition was initially projected, but City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said that timeframe was a worst-case scenario.
"If it happened quicker, great. If it didn't, our hopes were not going to be up," Kidd-Harrison said.
Speaking last Friday (June 2), Kidd-Harrison said crews were at work on some final "tidbits," including fishing touches on paint. She said crews still need to clean the building due to dust and polish the floors. Toilets and sinks were not yet delivered, but installation is expected by Friday (June 9).
Kidd-Harrison, a city employee for over a decade, said she's "beyond excited" about the new building. She's particularly looking forward to the building's community center, which will hold city council meetings. The room can fit 200 people instead of 50, the capacity of the city's current space, which created cramped quarters for some meetings.
"I feel like it gives the citizens a better opportunity to come in and be comfortable in the larger setting," Kidd-Harrison said.
She also noted better technology at the community center, which will allow for recording all meetings.
As for the administrative side of the building, Kidd-Harrison praised the building's more efficient layout and larger offices. The building also features a small conference room, allowing city staff to avoid using the city council room.
With the move, city staff will leave behind the more-than-century-old building where city hall has been located for at least two decades. The city, however, is at work finding potential leasers for the old space with shopping and restaurants in mind.
"We want to make sure that this is part of the vision of that when we lease the older building," Kidd-Harrison said.
She called the old facility "a great building."
"It's got great bones," Kidd-Harrison said.
Kidd-Harrison said she'll miss the old space, "but I'm looking forward to a new chapter for the City of Hoschton."
She noted that the new facility, which includes three units, was paid for without loans.
