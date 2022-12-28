Hoschton’s new city hall building is moving toward a spring completion with city staff potentially occupying their new office spaces by summer.
The $2.3 million facility is under construction on City Square on what was Hoschton’s city green.
“They’re telling me that it should be done around April,” Interim City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said. “As far as us moving into it, I think we’ll probably be in by summer.”
Work on the building’s frame is scheduled to begin this week.
Kidd-Harrison reports no supply-issue hiccups so far during construction. Crews have run into issues with a rainy December, however.
“Our hiccup has been the weather,” Kidd-Harrison said. “But they were ahead of the game, and now they’re right on target. The scheduling part, there’s no issue there, and no issue with material.”
The complex will be divided into three units — one for city hall, another for a community room (where council meetings will be held) and then an additional unit for commercial rental space which will be prepped for a restaurant.
The community room will be equipped with television screens and technology to record and live stream meetings. It will also feature a sound system that will allow each council member to have a microphone.
“I know that’s always been a struggle for the citizens to hear,” Kidd-Harrison said, “so that’s going to really help out a lot to enhance that.”
The meeting space will hold 175 people.
“So, it will be a lot more roomier,” Kidd-Harrison said.
Meanwhile, the city has already received interest from businesses in renting out the current city hall when employees move to the new building. Similar to its recent leasing of the Hoschton depot, the city will accept lease proposals from potential commercial tenants to use the space.
Starting in January, the current city hall building will once again host Hoschton’s city council meetings. Those meetings will be moved from the depot to allow for the new leaser to ready that space for a cocktail lounge called “Four Brothers.”
The council will hold meetings at city hall until the new building is ready.
